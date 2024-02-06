Finding inner strength

By Ellen Shuck

Jim came bounding down the steps so fast, his feet barely touched the ground. He had just graduated from college with his degree, and he scarcely could contain his excitement.

"I can do what I want now," he said. Although he had enjoyed the privilege of attending school, he had resented all the deadlines, curfews and feelings of a lack of freedom. His parents had paid for his education, and he couldn't wait to get out from under their peering eyes, either.

He could do it on his own now, or so he thought.

He hadn't realized how often he had relied on their support and encouragement, however -- that is, until he finally entered into the workforce and life in general.

He finally must truly learn to rely on himself. His parents went on about their lives, and he felt as if he were lost in a jungle much of the time.

When he married and had a family, he was the person on whom they depended. Jim was at a loss as where to turn.

Does the story sound familiar?

It's true for most of us. You have a deeply embedded notion that someone or something will always come to your aid. And when you can see no lifeboat in sight, you're frightened. Christians have their God on which to lean, and others usually trust some sort of higher power.

Casting those higher powers aside for a moment, though; you often feel you need more tangible help -- an object to hold such as a cross. Inspirational articles can be helpful, and so can songs and conversation.