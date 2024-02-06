Finding inner strength

By Ellen Shuck
Jim came bounding down the steps so fast, his feet barely touched the ground. He had just graduated from college with his degree, and he scarcely could contain his excitement.
"I can do what I want now," he said. Although he had enjoyed the privilege of attending school, he had resented all the deadlines, curfews and feelings of a lack of freedom. His parents had paid for his education, and he couldn't wait to get out from under their peering eyes, either.
He could do it on his own now, or so he thought.
He hadn't realized how often he had relied on their support and encouragement, however -- that is, until he finally entered into the workforce and life in general.
He finally must truly learn to rely on himself. His parents went on about their lives, and he felt as if he were lost in a jungle much of the time.
When he married and had a family, he was the person on whom they depended. Jim was at a loss as where to turn.
Does the story sound familiar?
It's true for most of us. You have a deeply embedded notion that someone or something will always come to your aid. And when you can see no lifeboat in sight, you're frightened. Christians have their God on which to lean, and others usually trust some sort of higher power.
Casting those higher powers aside for a moment, though; you often feel you need more tangible help -- an object to hold such as a cross. Inspirational articles can be helpful, and so can songs and conversation.
Yet, every person eventually realizes the need to stand alone.
One no longer can blame the world for one's plight. Inner strength must be built. This must be realized, and a fortress constructed within.
This doesn't mean to shove others away. It's creating a wealth of inner strength to draw and lean upon. Your higher power can be a huge part.
You may have a wife, husband, children and many friends, but have you stopped and thought about where you would be if they were no longer available? I can think of one such person about whom I've written briefly in my columns.
Carol married at an early age to a wonderful man who took very good care of her. He often worked two jobs so she could be a stay-at-home mom with the couple's two children. She failed to recognize the beauty and good fortune of her life.
Instead, Carol was extremely possessive and controlling of her husband and daughters. To shorten my scenario, I will tell you she is alone now. Her husband died early in life, and both daughters succumbed to terminal illnesses. Those on whom Carol based her life are gone.
Carol seems to have changed her whole outlook on life, however, and is dealing with her life with grace and wisdom. She seems to be drawing strength and will from somewhere. She has become more spiritual and seems to know she can still be joyful and live on her own. She can and must make it by depending on God and her inner strength.
We often have no choice except to retreat within ourselves for solace and strength. There, you will find your peace.
You must depend on others to a point, but then you must take responsibility for you.
Christians can remember Jesus' words, "I will be with you always, even until the end of the world" (Matthew 28:20).
