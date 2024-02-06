Finding and using manuscript collections for genealogy

The first challenge in using manuscript collections for genealogy research is locating them. In common with most family documents, first assess what you and relatives have. There may be old letters, photographs, written materials and documents right in your own home. Ask relatives what they might have as well.

A variety of distinct types or organizations maintain manuscript collections. As one might expect, state historical societies maintain such collections as a primary part of their mission. For example, The State Historical Society of Missouri houses thousands of manuscript collections at six research centers, including the one in Cape Girardeau. Missouri also has the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis, founded in 1866 "for the purpose of saving from oblivion the early history of the city and state." This society has many of the earliest document holdings for the state. Be aware that names of state historical societies may vary, one example being the Library of Virginia, which is that state's primary repository for both public and private document collections.

County archives and historical societies may have private manuscript collections. Always check to see if a county archive is solely for public records, however. County historical society collections vary, with some staffed by volunteers and open only limited hours while others have paid staff and are open during normal business hours. Similarly, some local communities have separate historical societies that may have manuscript collections.

Libraries are another location for research in manuscript collections. While larger libraries are typically associated with having large collections, local libraries may have substantial holdings. One Missouri example is the Springfield-Greene County Public Library, which has substantial collections related to the Ozark region.

Various organizations -- such as fraternal groups, religious denominations and businesses -- maintain archives. These can be quite valuable if your ancestor was a member of one of these groups or churches or worked at a business with an archive.