Finding an old skillet still cast for the purpose of cooking

By Rennie Phillips

One of the main appliances in Mom and Dad's house was the kitchen stove. Mom's was a gas stove or range, and it had four burners on the top plus a griddle in the middle. Neat stove. We ate a boatload of pancakes fried on that middle griddle.Must have been a 42- or 46-inch stove. And from the time I can remember, Mom and Dad always had a cast-iron skillet sitting on their stove. I don't remember what kind of skillet it was or even how big it was. I don't think it was real big, so maybe a 10-inch skillet or so. That's pretty much all Mom used.

I do remember them buying some of those Teflon-coated skillets. One had to use the special spoons and spatulas in them. I know I got chewed out a few times when I used a metal spatula. Marge tried these coated pans as well, but it didn't seem like they lasted long. Seems like before you knew it the coating was coming off, and all that was left was pieces of Teflon stuck to a metal skillet that the food also stuck to. We figured we were eating the pieces of Teflon, so not real appetizing.

Mom and Dad, Marge's folks and Marge and I also tried those electric skillets, which worked pretty good. I think they were mainly made out of aluminum. Most were pretty thick and warmed up fairly slow, so food didn't stick or burn real bad if one was kind of careful. But they took up a lot of counter space or storage space. When we got married, Marge's parents gave us a #7 Wagner cast-iron skillet. I'm guessing we still have it. We have a number of skillets now, so not sure which one is the gift from Helen and Keith. Unless they are abused, these old skillets will last for generations.

I spent time with Lewis Hamilton and Lendy Wiggins hunting and fishing. Both of them would bring a cast-iron skillet to cook breakfast or dinner, and man, it worked like a charm. Never seemed to stick. Most of the time they were cooking bacon or pork, and when there was enough grease they fried eggs. Both of them used Griswold. Right then I knew we had to have a Griswold skillet. Had to, no question about it.

We began looking in rummage stores, flea markets and antique stores, and we found and bought a few. Some were good buys, some weren't. I bought a deep cast-iron baking dish with a lid. After trying it, I noticed a hair-line crack on one side. Doesn't leak, but there is a crack. Lid is perfect, so still not a bad deal. Bought one Griswold in a flea market in Cape Girardeau. It was literally covered in a black, cooked-on mess. I took a chance. After a lot of cleaning, out came a nice Griswold.

It was about then that I discovered eBay, where there were pages and pages of Griswold pots and pans and skillets and all kinds of goodies. Somewhere in there the line between need and want got fuzzy, and the line between good deal and expensive got fuzzy as well. So we began to buy a few things on eBay -- skillets, pots, waffle irons and griddles. Got real interesting.