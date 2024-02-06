Eight years ago, director David Fincher brought actor Ben Affleck and some Hollywood glam to the corner of Spanish and Themis Street when he selected "The Bar" as one location for the filming of his movie "Gone Girl." I remember feeling the buzz of excitement in the air as the crowd of onlookers patiently waited for an opportunity to take a photo with Affleck. For a moment, we experienced a bit of Hollywood right here in Cape Girardeau.
"Gone Girl" and David Fincher may be long gone and Ben Affleck has moved on to entertaining Jennifer Lopez these days, but it looks like Executive Chef Gian Nicola Colucci is bringing the excitement back to the corner of Spanish and Themis street in Downtown Cape Girardeau with his restaurant, Le Bistro At The Bar.
When I walked into Le Bistro, the whitewashed brick, black trim and furniture, art, strategically placed red accents and flickering candles set the tone for a casual yet chic French dining experience. Music pumped energy into the dining room as I watched models slink across the runway of a fashion show playing on the TV screens above the bar.
I was greeted by the gracious bar manager, Calyn Kirch, who seated me and gave me some time to peruse the menus. The Australian Lamb is a popular dish, but more of a splurge than I was looking for that day. I settled on the French Onion Soup as my entree to allow plenty of room for their "Chai French Cream Broulee" dessert. It seems everywhere I turn these days, there is a Creme Brulee-flavored product available: coffee, coffee creamer, cupcakes, dessert mix, ice cream, gum and other prepackaged treats. I wanted to see how the authentic French version of the dessert would compare to the American versions I am used to.
I savored the onion soup before the sweet indulgence arrived at my table. The decadent yet sophisticated treat was served with a macadamia and fig biscotti. The first thing I noticed was how the brittle caramelized topping broke as my spoon found its way to the creamy custard below. The contrast between the smooth subtly sweet custard and the crunch of the sugary, slightly charred topping was a delight to the senses. Isn't it amazing how talent and technique combine to elevate a few simple ingredients into an experience? My mind immediately began planning the perfect conditions for my next visit: cooler temperatures, a cozy sweater, a good book ... the only thing missing was a cup of coffee. The Chai French Cream Broulee has my stamp of approval and has earned a repeat spot on my Fall "to do" list.
If you want to experience a taste of Paris without leaving the country, Le Bistro At The Bar is a great place to explore.
Le Bistro At the Bar is located at 117 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau. You can find their menu, hours of operation, and special events on their social media pages or call (573) 803-0165 for more information.
