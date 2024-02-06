All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 28, 2021

Find the egg

This is an eastern rat snake. A large adult one can reach about 7 feet long. This one is close to 4 feet long. The eastern rat snake is a skinny snake that can get into holes where rats go. Rats and mice are a major component of its diet. Have you found the egg yet? It's inside the snake about halfway back. This snake has very carefully and slowly swallowed a chicken egg. Bird eggs are also on the menu of the eastern rat snake...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is an eastern rat snake. A large adult one can reach about 7 feet long. This one is close to 4 feet long. The eastern rat snake is a skinny snake that can get into holes where rats go. Rats and mice are a major component of its diet.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Have you found the egg yet? It's inside the snake about halfway back. This snake has very carefully and slowly swallowed a chicken egg. Bird eggs are also on the menu of the eastern rat snake.

Most farmers are pleased to see the rat snake in and around their barns and out sheds. The snake is security against mice and rat populations that can grow quickly and damage stored grain.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy