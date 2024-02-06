Filmmaker Steve Turner looks homeward for next big project

Steve Turner looks pensive over his cup of coffee and small notebook on a blustery February morning in Cape Girardeau.

He's a film producer and director of television commercials and documentaries.

He's done local work and national work, for clients including Kraft and AB/Inbev.

But what Turner is after is the story.

Right now, Turner is gathering information on what he calls a great American story: the history of the Little River Drainage District.

He's building out the historical timeline the film will cover, Turner said.

Then he'll shift his focus to finding and pre-interviewing the real people with lived experience of those early efforts to build a network to make Southeast Missouri livable.

Steve Turner poses for a photo near the Sikeston Ridge along State Highway ZZ on Thursday in Sikeston, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Turner said he's planning to begin filming those interviews in May. Then this fall, he'll take a crew to get footage of different landmarks that factor in, such as the Sikeston Ridge and hills that border the LRDD. They'll also head to Arkansas to get footage of the swamps, he said, and incorporate historic documents and photographs.

Turner said his Big Prairie Films production company is also still in fundraising stages for the documentary, looking for a lead donor. "Fundraising is a slow process," Turner acknowledged, but the ball is rolling, he said.

Of the story of the Little River Drainage District, or LRDD, Turner said it isn't as well-known as it could be, and he wants to change that.

It is, after all, essentially how Southeast Missouri went from swamp to solid ground.

The district was formed by the state courts in 1905, after a land survey in 1893, according to "The Little River Drainage District of Southeast Missouri: 1907 to Present," a 1989 booklet by John Ramey.

The LRDD serves an area about 90 miles in length, in parts of six counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Scott and Stoddard.

The stick-straight body of water known as the Headwater Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau is in the north district, and meets up with the Castor River in Bollinger County.