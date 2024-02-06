Film depicts Black Lives Matter, #MeToo as new feminist wave

LOS ANGELES -- The documentary genre's power of immediacy is evident in "Not Done: Women Remaking America," which includes the still-unfolding possibility of the first Black female vice president and the loss of Breonna Taylor.

The film depicts female-driven advocacy, one represented by Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and other 21st-century movements that have built on and transcended past efforts.

"There is a newfound language around who gets to claim feminism," Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors says in the film, debuting Tuesday on PBS.

Or as Gloria Steinem puts it: "Now it's a majority and it's unapologetic. Now we know it's a revolution."

While the enduring feminist leader provides context, this era's activists are center stage. Among the voices: a Native American who's in her teens but already a veteran activist with a global perspective -- and gender confidence.

This image shows CEO of Bad Robot Productions and co-founder of TIME'S UP, Katie McGrath, during the filming of the documentary "Not Done: Women Remaking America," debuting Tuesday on PBS stations. PBS via AP

"If I'm not fighting against the climate crisis, I'm fighting for Indigenous rights," Tokata Iron Eyes says in the film. "If I'm not fighting for Indigenous rights, I'm still a brown person. And then I'm still a woman, which is also like a superpower at the same time."

"Not Done" is an extension of 2013's "Makers: Women Who Make America," about the late 20th-century quest for female equality, and a 2014 follow-up series. There's also an ongoing Makers initiative to advance the cause.

"Part of what was becoming obvious about the period we were living through was that women were back in the streets" after settling into complacency, said Sara Wolitzky, the film's director. There's an "awakening that sexism, racism and transphobia are entrenched" and collective action is required.

Women leading the charge is nothing new, although their work often has gone uncredited, Cullors said in an interview.

In America's civil rights movement, "the most visible have always been men. ... I think there was an unfortunate perspective that women were to contribute, but not receive any accolades for the contribution that we've given," she said.

There's a who's who of activists in "Not Done," which moves briskly from historical prologue through the roller coaster ride the country has been on since Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton failed to shatter what she called the highest, hardest glass ceiling.