Filipino breakfast is a tasty garlic fried rice for any meal

In Filipino homes, the smell that wakes up many families is not coffee brewing or bacon frying, but slices of garlic sizzling in oil.

It's for a fried rice known as sinangag, a way to use up the previous day's rice by packing it chock-full of crisp, toasted garlic. Sliced garlic is deeply browned in oil to create golden garlic chips that are mixed into the rice along with a flavorful oil that infuses the entire dish.

In this recipe from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals, we add chicken to transform it into a main dish that can be eaten any time of the day. Soy sauce, scallions and a small amount of sugar give the rice complexity.

For the best texture, use cooked rice that's been refrigerated until firm. To make enough for this recipe, in a large saucepan, combine 2 cups water and 11/2 cups jasmine rice (or regular long-grain white rice) that's been rinsed and drained. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to low, cover and cook for 15 to 18 minutes.

Let the rice stand, covered, for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate until well chilled.