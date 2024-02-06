Figuring out brown

By Paul Schnare
Over the last few weeks I have been given several plant samples from gardeners. These samples have leaves that are partially shriveled and show combinations of brown and green tissue. Of course, the questions are what is causing it, and how do I treat the plant for the problem?
If the cause of the problem is an insect, you will be able to find the "little critter" somewhere on the plant. If you can't identify the type of insect, take it to your local garden center, pest control company, or nearby University Extension Center. They can identify the insect and let you know what kind of pesticide you need to use to eliminate it.
If the issue is not an insect, your plant may be suffering from a fungal infection. A leaf infested with a fungus will have light brown areas surrounded by a darkened line. This line is where the fungus is actively infecting the tissue. The green area is the healthy leaf tissue, and the brown area is the area of the leaf infected by the fungus. An application of the correct fungicide will slow down the spread of the fungus in the leaf, but will not result in the brown areas greening up.
There is another possible cause of leaf browning -- drought conditions or too much rainfall. Let me explain.
In a drought, there is not enough moisture in the soil for the plants' leaves to keep hydrated. Therefore the areas around the leaf veins and the leaf edges away from the petiole turn brown. There is no line of demarcation between the green and brown area that would be found if the browning was a result of a fungal infection.
Obviously if the plant is suffering from drought conditions, the best way to eliminate the problem is an occasional watering. When watering, make sure you water the soil deeply but not more often than every week or so.
The Heartland has been inundated with rainfall this spring. This rainfall has resulted in no air space between soil particles. Therefore the plant roots are beginning to rot. Because the roots are rotting, moisture is not able to move up into the plant and plant leaves are not receiving the moisture that they need to survive. Therefore the edges of the leaves begin to slowly turn brown as that tissue dies. There is no line of demarcation between dead and living tissue.
Any environmental characteristic that contributes to high soil moisture content will make the conditions for plants to survive much more difficult. For example, if you have mulch and weed barrier around the plants in your landscape, the soil will not dry out very fast. In a spring like the one we have had this year, soils covered up with these materials will hold moisture, which may result in root rot and therefore leaf browning.
So what do you do to help correct the problem? First, if the browning plants have mulch and weed barrier around them, pull back the mulch and weed barrier and let the soils dry out.
If the soils in your landscape have a lot of clay in them, apply gypsum to the soil in which the shrubs are planted. Gypsum will help break down clay in the soil and make it more porous. This will allow moisture to move out of the soil by evaporation.
In order to encourage plants to recover from moisture stress, apply a high phosphorous fertilizer such as a 9-58-8 two or three times about two weeks apart. This will help them recover somewhat rapidly.
Under normal conditions be sure to apply a fertilizer such as 19-8-10 to your shrubs and trees each year. This will result in plants with strong, healthy root systems that can help it overcome extreme environmental conditions.
You should also plant shrubs and trees on a slight mound. This will keep some of the roots above the moisture level when we have lots of rainfall at one time.
You live in the Heartland, so the "abnormal" weather conditions we have had this spring probably will occur again over the next several years. If you take the precautions mentioned above, your plants will thank you for it.