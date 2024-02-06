Figuring out brown

By Paul Schnare

Over the last few weeks I have been given several plant samples from gardeners. These samples have leaves that are partially shriveled and show combinations of brown and green tissue. Of course, the questions are what is causing it, and how do I treat the plant for the problem?

If the cause of the problem is an insect, you will be able to find the "little critter" somewhere on the plant. If you can't identify the type of insect, take it to your local garden center, pest control company, or nearby University Extension Center. They can identify the insect and let you know what kind of pesticide you need to use to eliminate it.

If the issue is not an insect, your plant may be suffering from a fungal infection. A leaf infested with a fungus will have light brown areas surrounded by a darkened line. This line is where the fungus is actively infecting the tissue. The green area is the healthy leaf tissue, and the brown area is the area of the leaf infected by the fungus. An application of the correct fungicide will slow down the spread of the fungus in the leaf, but will not result in the brown areas greening up.

There is another possible cause of leaf browning -- drought conditions or too much rainfall. Let me explain.

A line around a brown spot on a leaf would be caused by a fungus; without it, it's just a water issue, Paul Schnare said. Both problems can be helped with a bag of Tree and Shrub food. Andrew J. Whitaker

In a drought, there is not enough moisture in the soil for the plants' leaves to keep hydrated. Therefore the areas around the leaf veins and the leaf edges away from the petiole turn brown. There is no line of demarcation between the green and brown area that would be found if the browning was a result of a fungal infection.

Obviously if the plant is suffering from drought conditions, the best way to eliminate the problem is an occasional watering. When watering, make sure you water the soil deeply but not more often than every week or so.