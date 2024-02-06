Figuratively speaking

Recently a food columnist for a St. Louis newspaper wrote an article with the headline, "Here's Why I May Never Eat Another Fig Again." Like any good headline, this one caught my attention, especially since I like figs, which are in season until the end of this month and, of course, available dried year-round.

It turns out that a fig has many unique features, being essentially, as food scientist Harold McGee explains, an inverted version of the strawberry, with flowers on the inside, making pollination challenging. Happily, a minute insect, the fig wasp, can do the job and likewise depends on the fig for its propagation.

There are some 900 species of fig wasps who service the 900 species of figs by entering the fruit (technically more flower than fruit) through a hole so small they lose their wings and antennae in the process. None of them gets out alive, nor do all the wasps that develop inside the plant as a result of fertilization of the eggs laid there by the female wasps.

Without going further into the lurid details, suffice it to say if you eat a fig, it's possible you are also ingesting an insect corpse. This is what the St. Louis food writer found so off-putting, and so have lots of others who have written articles and chimed in on the Internet about this, to use their word, "icky" situation. Thus, a few years ago an article in Woman's Day (I am not embarrassed to be a subscriber) proclaimed wasps are "the secret ingredient in every fig that will make your stomach churn."

But before we swear off figs, believed to be the first cultivated fruit and the one most often mentioned in the Bible, let's get some perspective. First, a fig wasp is pretty small, about the size of a gnat. Second, an enzyme in the fig digests the wasp anyway, actually adding to the flavor. So technically you're not really eating a wasp. Third, crops completely free of bugs probably have pesticides in them, which are dangerous and don't even provide any extra protein. Fourth, many types of figs don't require wasps for pollination and it's likely that the figs you buy at the grocery store have never been defiled by a wasp and, thus, do not contain even one.