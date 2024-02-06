Fighting fear

By Jeff Long

In Cardinals' country, my household is an isolated pocket of support for a team and a game few in this area of the world care about much. To wit: the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are embroiled this weekend in the NHL Eastern Conference finals.

The Penguins recall memories of my dad and me attending a couple of hockey games during my childhood at the now-razed Civic Arena. At the first of those games, circa 1968, I got up during an intermission to get refreshments. My cheap alligator wallet was in my right backside pocket. I had $14 in there. It was a 10-year-old's bankroll.

I picked up soda for Dad and me. (In Pittsburgh, we call soda "pop," but I yield to Southeast Missouri jargon for practical reasons.) Returning to my seat with a beverage in each hand, I felt a tug behind me. Wheeling around, three little boys were giggling. They had executed a snatch-and-grab and were running off in the other direction. There went all the money in my world. I stood there stupidly, drinks in my mitts, tears running down my cheeks.

"Hey, let's go home, son."

"No, Dad, it's fine. Let's watch the game."

And so we did, staying till the end, but my mind was racing, unable to comprehend why someone would steal my money. It felt like a violation.

From that day forward, I zealously protect my money clip. It never goes into a back pocket. In our first trip to Europe, many years after my wallet was lifted, we bought a Rick Steves money pouch, which was worn under my clothing. When the hotel clerk in Rome told us to watch out for pickpockets at the subway stop nearest Vatican City, I kept my hands very near that pouch at all times.