"I will fight for you in Washington."

This columnist, while hailing from a religious tradition not especially amenable to gambling, would nonetheless like to take bets on which presidential candidate will first utter this column's introductory aphorism as the latest quest for the White House comes into full flower in a few months.

"Fight" seems to be a verb in every hopeful's lexicon.

All will use it: Democrat, Republican, independent, et al.

It strikes me as odd that behavior usually regarded as repugnant is embraced in the political world.

Outside of politics and professional pugilism, we reject fighting in all of its forms without hesitation, e.g., the anti-bullying initiatives seen in all educational institutions.

If a husband or father is imaged as a fighter, we are immediately on our guard.

If we are summoned by a school principal because Johnny or Susie was seen fighting in class or in the playground, never is such conduct regarded as a point of pride.

In races for elective office, however, we expect to hear candidate X declare himself or herself to be a fighter.

It's not enough for a political hopeful to suggest advocacy for a position or to promise to be "a voice" for others.

Not strong enough language, apparently.

Frankly, due to the experiences of my life, if candidates suggest they'll "fight" for me, it's very hard for me to darken their ovals on Election Day.

You can't win consensus, necessary to pass legislation, for example, by behaving as a fighter.

Yes, you can sow division, you can become famous -- or infamous, depending on your point of view -- through being seen as a puncher rather than as a voice of reason, as a reconciler.