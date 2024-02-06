You need to fight for joy. Wage war against malaise and malcontent by choosing to rejoice in the Lord, who transcends the headlines of the 24-hour news cycle. That is what the prophet Habakkuk learned. The brief pages of Habakkuk, while absent tales of little towns, shepherds and heavenly hosts, tell us of a joy that outlasts the Christmas season. The few words speak of a broken and lamenting man, the sovereign hand of God, and a prophet who turns poet before our eyes. Habakkuk is for anyone who has been overwhelmed or disheartened and needs to learn to fight for joy.

In the prophet's day, thousands of years before our own, Habakkuk is overwhelmed with violence, injustice and cruelty. The legal system is paralyzed, and those entrusted with leadership serve themselves instead of the people. The opening lines of Habakkuk could be drawn from the latest news headlines and news releases. Fighting for joy is not a new phenomenon.

Habakkuk laments, and God responds, but not as he expected. The prophet wanted an excellent answer, an immediate answer that would not cost him but punish evil. The answer given was the opposite. The Lord's solution to the wickedness of his time and people was a people who were more wicked than they. Habakkuk's beloved people and land would be conquered. The Lord's solution was not what he expected.