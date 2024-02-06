Field of plants

Wildflower meadows have been growing in popularity among gardeners, and for good reason. They're low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, provide food for birds, wildlife, pollinators and other insects, and they're pretty.

Wildflowers are native plants, so your options will vary according to where you live. Start your search on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website (www.wildflower.org). Select your state, and narrow the search to other parameters like plant habit and sun exposure. Then browse the list for plants that strike your fancy.

A typical meadow comprises roughly 60% native grasses and 40% flowering perennials, but there's no harm in straying from that ratio.

If you'd rather buy ready-made wildflower seed mixes formulated for your region, ensure that the species included are appropriate for the type of soil, sunlight and moisture conditions your garden provides.

Don't be fooled into believing you can just sprinkle the seeds and walk away. Soil prep is an essential first step for any garden, wild or not. Skip it, and your results will likely disappoint.

This image provided by American Meadows Inc. shows a lush wildflower meadow growing in place of a residential lawn. (American Meadows Inc. via AP)

First, remove weeds and turfgrasses from the area. Digging them up would be the most labor-intensive way of doing this, and risks moving weed seeds to the surface, making the problem worse. An easier, often more effective strategy is to smother or solarize the existing vegetation, which requires patience.