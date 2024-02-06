Few rules protect children in online videos

PHOENIX -- A trip to the grocery store. A little league baseball game. A cute baby swinging from a tree. Millions of people have watched strangers do these everyday activities online.

Family video blogs are a multimillion-dollar industry allowing some parents to quit their jobs and be with their children full-time as they document their daily lives and post the footage for anyone to see. But the popularity of the videos, which draw corporate sponsors, has come with a price for some children.

An Arizona woman was indicted Tuesday on charges of abusing her children who had starred in a popular series of YouTube videos, including using pepper spray to punish them if they performed poorly during filming.

While the case is extreme, it has raised concerns about the legal protections and ethical quandaries surrounding children who appear in money-making videos.

"From a developmental perspective, you have a dual role as a parent -- you are their boss as well as their parent, and that's very confusing for a child, especially for younger children who want to please their parents," said Yalda T. Uhls, founder and executive director of University of California, Los Angeles' Center for Scholars and Storytellers, which offers insights from research to guide children's entertainment.

"Even though it may appear on camera they are playing, they are working," Uhls said.

Labor rules protecting children on movie and TV sets are not enforced online. State laws guide how long child actors hired by studios can work, how much schooling they must get and where their money is kept. In video blogging, parents are the only regulators.

No other agency, including social media platforms such as YouTube, plays more than a minimal role in labor protections for children appearing in online videos, which can earn families hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The videos carry ads and companies also offer marketing contracts for popular channels to feature their products.

For some families, it's a dream to earn a living from broadcasting their lives, whether it's going to soccer practice or showing off scripted skits.

Samuel Rader and his family have a YouTube channel with 2.6 million subscribers. It started five years ago when he and his wife, Nia, posted a video singing along in the car to a song from the Disney animated movie "Frozen." The video got 23 million views.

Within about a year, the family's videos had gotten so popular Samuel Rader quit his job as an emergency room nurse to focus on video blogging.

"The impact was my wife and I were gonna be able to stay home and be with our kids basically every waking moment for them -- and that was huge," Rader said. "That was an easy no-brainer for me because I grew up with a very absent father, and that would have been a dream come true for me."

The Rader family, including 8-year-old Symphony, 5-year-old Abram and 2-year-old Juliet, gets monthly paychecks generated from ads. Rader said the children's checks go into funds for when they're adults and he and his wife can't touch the money.