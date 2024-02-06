The start of the Christmas season may be subject to debate -- after Thanksgiving? Halloween? -- but for Matt Palisch and the St. Paul's Kantorei, Christmas starts in the summer.

That's when they, as the choral complement at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Jackson begin rehearsing for the Festival of Lessons and Carols, an annual service that, for Palisch, represents more than seasonal songs.

"This is it as far as church music at its greatest support of the word of God," said Palisch, the St. Paul's director of music and organist of the service, which was held Wednesday, Dec. 19. "This is the crown jewel. The pinnacle."

The service is celebrated worldwide, he said, modeled after a tradition started at King's College in Cambridge, England.

Pat Palisch, assistant choral conductor and Matt Palisch's mother, noted that close listeners may pick up on the service's roots.

Weston Edwards, 10, sits at the organ while waiting to perform as a featured soloist during the Festival of Lessons and Carols service at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Jackson Wednesday.

"Some of the wording is a little bit different," she said. "It has sort of an English bent."

The lessons, or scripture readings, stay the same, including passages from Genesis, Isaiah and the Gospels, and the service always opens with "Carol of the Bells" and closes with "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful," but not everything about the service is bound by tradition, Matt Palisch explained.

"About a third to a half (of the program) is different each year," he said. At the traditional home of the service, King's College, for example, Palisch said special arrangements are composed on commission. From there, each choral group around the world that celebrates the service does so with subtle differences, making the music theirs. It's an opportunity to pull out all the stops.

"It's something for our group to aspire to and we get to do some neat stuff," Palisch said.

Part of the celebration at St. Paul's, for example, includes the Joyful Sound Ringers, a handbell choir.