Ferries chugging across the Mississippi

On the north end of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus, there is a marker that states: "In the 1790s the Spanish governor of Territory granted Louis Lorimier permission to operate a ferry service near his home at Cape Girardeau..."

Today, only 11 ferries still exist on the Mississippi River. Turn back the clock to the 1800s and early 1900s, many ferries could be found up and down the Mississippi.

Besides Lorimier, there are records that the Cape Girardeau Quarter Session of Peace awarded a license to Joseph Waller in 1806 to operate a ferry service a few miles north of Cape Girardeau. In 1817, he sold his 640 acres and horse treadmill ferry boat to Thomas Parrish Green. These 640 acres are a part of the Trail of Tears Park that commemorates the Cherokees crossing the river at that point. The road to Waller's/Green's historical ferry today is Greensferry Road out of Jackson.

Thomas P. Green was an instrumental figure in our local history. The Rev. Green not only operated a ferry, but was also pastor of old Bethel Baptist Church, south of Jackson, started a school in Jackson and was a leader in Baptist churches in Cape Girardeau.

Green operated the ferry until 1838, when he sold it to Thompson Smith, who married a granddaughter of Waller.

Green received a license to operate down on the riverfront in Cape Girardeau with the following rates: Man and horse, 50 cents; four-wheel carriage and team, $2; two-wheel carriage, $1.50; single horse, 25 cents; pack horse, 50 cents; footman, 25 cents; each head of cattle, 20 cents; each hog or sheep, 6 1/4 cents.