Feeling the heat and facing my fears to catch some Waves

We are still a month away from the official first day of summer, but the heat is already on, and it is only getting hotter!
Everyone seems to be celebrating beginnings and endings of one type or another.
Last week my social media pages were full of photos commemorating college graduations and Mother's Day. The trend will likely continue for the next couple of weeks with a burst of photos honoring high school grads, followed by photos of Father's Day festivities.
Endings and new beginnings can bring a plethora of emotions. Excitement. Fear. Joy. Grief. Peace. Hope. This roller coaster ride we call life is not for the faint of heart, but I believe the lows are what make the highs of achievement taste so much sweeter.
A couple of weeks ago, I wasn't this deep in thought or reflection as I left the gym. I was a woman on a mission. With David Goggins-like focus (minus his signature F-bombs), I moved through the day knocking things off of my to-do list. One of those things involved doughnuts. Goggins may not put my doughnut seeking drive on the same level as his trek through Moab, but that's all just a matter of perspective, right? Let me explain.
I visited the Waves Mini Donuts Facebook page to scout the location of their food truck, then made my way there to try their new flavor, The Butterfinger. The Butterfinger candy bar is a solid 7 on my favorite candy list (well, it would be if I had a favorite candy list), but what actually caught my attention were the words "Chick-O-Stick dust." If you're a loyal reader with an excellent memory, you may remember I had what some might consider odd taste as a child. I've never been your average M&M's- and chocolate bar-craving kiddo. In fact, from time to time, my mom lamented, "Do you always have to be different?" The answer was (and is) yes. Boston Baked Beans, Zero bars and Chick-O-Sticks were more my style. My favorite treats were throwbacks from the 1920s and 1950s. I can't explain it. In the words of the famous Gaga — I was born this way.
I've obtained diplomas. I've achieved parenthood. Those mini-Butterfinger doughnuts were going to be the pinnacle of my day, maybe even my week. That doesn't mean they would come without a struggle. First, I would have to face my nemesis: the wasp. Everything in my body warned me the conditions were ripe for a wasp encounter — heat, sunshine, sweet treats and a layer of pollen on anything and everything left outside for more than five5 minutes. I could not be deterred.
No sooner had a arrived and parked, than a wasp landed on my windshield. A quick gulp of air shoved the terror down my throat as I quickly exited my vehicle and made my way to the Waves Mini Donut window. I intended to enter and exit the scene faster than The Flash, but that isn't what happened.
After placing my order, I made small talk with owner Dustin Faught, and he explained the name "Waves" was selected to reflect the family's love of surfing and everything ocean. Dustin briefly filled me in on their foray into the world of doughnuts. The details of their lives span two continents, the West coast, the East coast and big careers in corporate America before the well-known "C" word of 2020 threw the world into a tailspin, causing Dustin and his wife, Isis, to take a hard look at their lives. They were disillusioned with the rat race. Dustin summed it up by quoting Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, "A salary is the drug they give you to forget your dreams." They put on their thinking caps, rolled up their sleeves and with a lot of thought, prayer, and faith launched Waves Mini Donuts. The rest, as they say, is history. They have continued to grow and expand while developing an almost cult-like following of loyal customers. The Faught family has big dreams of making Waves a household name, and it appears they are well on their way.
But wait, there's more...
They have a second food-related endeavor in the works and, if Waves is any indication, we are in for a treat. More on that to come later.
Whether wading patiently in calm waters or hanging 10 on the tsunami of life, it's always a good time to celebrate by catching some Waves Mini Donuts.
