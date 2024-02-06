Feeling the heat and facing my fears to catch some Waves

We are still a month away from the official first day of summer, but the heat is already on, and it is only getting hotter!

Everyone seems to be celebrating beginnings and endings of one type or another.

Last week my social media pages were full of photos commemorating college graduations and Mother's Day. The trend will likely continue for the next couple of weeks with a burst of photos honoring high school grads, followed by photos of Father's Day festivities.

Endings and new beginnings can bring a plethora of emotions. Excitement. Fear. Joy. Grief. Peace. Hope. This roller coaster ride we call life is not for the faint of heart, but I believe the lows are what make the highs of achievement taste so much sweeter.

A couple of weeks ago, I wasn't this deep in thought or reflection as I left the gym. I was a woman on a mission. With David Goggins-like focus (minus his signature F-bombs), I moved through the day knocking things off of my to-do list. One of those things involved doughnuts. Goggins may not put my doughnut seeking drive on the same level as his trek through Moab, but that's all just a matter of perspective, right? Let me explain.

If you are a fan of cherry cheesecake, keep your eyes on the Waves Mini Donuts social media page for this guy's next appearance. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I visited the Waves Mini Donuts Facebook page to scout the location of their food truck, then made my way there to try their new flavor, The Butterfinger. The Butterfinger candy bar is a solid 7 on my favorite candy list (well, it would be if I had a favorite candy list), but what actually caught my attention were the words "Chick-O-Stick dust." If you're a loyal reader with an excellent memory, you may remember I had what some might consider odd taste as a child. I've never been your average M&M's- and chocolate bar-craving kiddo. In fact, from time to time, my mom lamented, "Do you always have to be different?" The answer was (and is) yes. Boston Baked Beans, Zero bars and Chick-O-Sticks were more my style. My favorite treats were throwbacks from the 1920s and 1950s. I can't explain it. In the words of the famous Gaga — I was born this way.