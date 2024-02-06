Feeling for life

Do you ever feel that you want to dig deeper into your life? I mean, the feeling part of it -- the now. We want to find out what's there, and exactly what life is made of? What'll make us a part of it? We all feel the desire to reach out and grasp a hold on life, don't we? But when we spread our arms apart, all we physically feel is usually air--but that's a very important part, too. In fact air is the most crucial gift of all.

When I was a little girl, living on a farm in Southeast Missouri, often, when I was bored, or even just wanted to occupy myself, I would take walks. These walks were usually by myself. I would strike out across the fields that stretched far and wide across the picturesque land. I prepared my lunch, usually peanut butter sandwiches and water, then I took off.

The hills, ditches and level ground greeted me along my way. Green grass and planted grains rose up and said, "Touch me and feel my tranquility. Man planted me and I grow and produce, with little effort on my part." Sometimes, I would lie down on the ground and listen -- listen for what might be there of which I had been aware. What sounds would make me more aware of God, that there WAS a God. It seems like the ground does have sounds. I wanted to insert myself into that world of which I couldn't see--to touch it.

Eventually, after my search of the unknown and mysterious, both physical and within me, I would collect my belongings of empty sandwich wrappers and a water jug, and trudge on home. I was tired, but refreshed--another enigma--to be tired, yet refreshed.