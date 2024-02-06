Feel the wind

Wind.

It's blowing on us as we stand at a ridge on the trail overlooking trees that aren't green yet and beyond, where buildings would be if we could see them. The trees are leafless, the trunks still straight lines of brown raising themselves into the air. The Tennessee dirt is beneath us, rocks and forest rubble guiding us along the path. I'll realize later the platforms of my white tennis shoes are now brown, but I won't bother cleaning them.

The wind gusts up from below us, the trees catching it and sending it upon us in the clearing. It is powerful and strong and goes for a long time without stopping, blows our unzipped coats open, and, cold, I zip mine up. My friend experiences God as wind, and watching her stand there, arms out, in delight, I am reminded of the Holy Spirit's presence within and around us, of all the ways this gift tells us of our God's love for us. I am reminded of God's desire to be felt in a tangible way, of the way the Spirit helps us recognize God's invisible, faithful presence, of our Lord's steadfastness and desire to delight us.

I am reminded of the first man, when God blew God's breath into his nostrils, and this unification of body and Spirit caused him to become alive. He is settled into a home by God is asked to cultivate and care for it, loving his wife and eating the best of foods.