Feeding the troops

This month's article is an introduction to one of the educational tubs for loan from the Red Clifton military collection at the Cape County History Center. More articles will follow later.

The U.S. military has evolved since the founding of this country and each branch has a name for where troops eat. The Army, Air Force and Marines refer to their eating facility as a "dining facility" or "mess hall" or "chow hall". The Navy has the "galley". The Clifton collection contains examples of food and cooking utensils used by our military.

One of the most important investments a military has to provide its armed forces besides weapons is food, especially ground troops.

In ancient times, conquerors pillaged the food stores of the defeated. Keeping food fresh was a problem, so dried fruits and cured meats served ancient armies. Sausage is mentioned in Homer's "Odyssey" dating back to 1,000 B.C. In the American Revolution, the Continental Congress voted to provide soldiers 1 pound of beef, fish or pork (all meet was salted), half-pint of cornmeal or rice, 3 pounds of beans or peas, some kind of hard bread or a pound of flour and milk per day. Four ounces of rum per day was offered as well as cider to help prevent scurvy. Unfortunately, the struggling Continental Congress couldn't provide this regularly, and soldiers often foraged for food. Two of the greatest food supply disasters in military history happened when Napoleon (1812) and Adolf Hitler (1941) failed to keep food supplies coming to their troops as they attempted to invade Russia. Harsh winter weather slowed supply, and troops died.

During the American Civil War (1861-1865), canned goods were introduced to Union soldiers, slowly replacing the main staple of salt pork and hard tack (flour and water). Frenchman Nicolas Appert created canning in 1809 to help the French military during the French Revolution. In 1856, Dr. Gail Borden developed condensed sweet milk which could be canned, preventing spoilage. In 1862, Gilbert Van Camp began canning fruits and vegetables.