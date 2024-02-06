Feed a passion, gift just the right coffee-table book

NEW YORK -- Know a book lover with a coffee table and a passion? Then you're good to go on a gift.

Coffee-table books aren't usually high on the self-purchase priority list but they can make great holiday gifts if chosen carefully.

Some suggestions:

Fashion & style

This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Prince: A Private View," by Afshin Shahidi. St. Martin's Press via Associated Press

Russell Westbrook, because why not?

That's the catchphrase of the NBA superstar who is one stylish guy and has put together a great book offering a glimpse into his world, celebrating trendsetters he admires along the way.

Peep the baby photo of Westbrook in the back, gold chain on point, in "Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers," Rizzoli New York, $55.

Westbrook inspires in images, chunky quotes from the style drivers he has chosen and some product placement tracing his fashion collaborations.

One of the most adorable moments: then-first lady Michelle Obama hugging Westbrook after he and his fellow Team USA members took gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

This cover image released by Taschen shows "Good News," by photographer David LaChappelle. Taschen via Associated Press

The House of Dior is marking 70 years in fashion and there's one special book for your Dior lover that covers a lot of ground: "Dior: The House of Dior, Seventy Years of Haute Couture," National Gallery of Victoria, $65.

The companion to an exhibition at the gallery in Melbourne, Australia, includes Christian Dior in his own words, including his passion for flowers carried over from his childhood. The book starts at the beginning, in 1947, and includes an inside look at the atelier.

Eras are broken down by creative directors, including Yves Saint Laurent from 1957 to 1960 and John Galliano, from 1996 to 2011, straight on through to the first woman to head the house, today's Maria Grazia Chiuri, named last year.

Speaking of anniversaries, Harper's Bazaar is marking 150 years and the book, "Harper's Bazaar 150 Years: The Greatest Moments," captures some of the stars in modeling, fashion design and photography who helped shape the magazine over the decades.

From Abrams, retailing at $65, the book offers some much-needed cultural context, such as editor Glenda Bailey's letter that ran soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. What, she mused, are we to feel for fashion right now? Her answer is the notion that the "exuberance that is fashion has its own role to play -- even in (especially in) the worst of times."