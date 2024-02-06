Feds revamp student-aid application

WASHINGTON -- "Spoiler alert: college is really expensive," the Education Department warns in a blog post as it invites students to apply for federal student aid.

Most students need some form of financial aid to pay for college, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, but the process of applying for aid became more difficult earlier this year when an online tool for retrieving tax data was taken down because of security concerns.

The IRS has fixed the glitch, and on Tuesday, the Education Department launched a revamped version of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

The application asks students for their demographic, financial and other family information to come up with their expected family contribution.