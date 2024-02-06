Federer wins Wimbledon, peaches are among the summer staples

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Don Vance, Samantha Glastetter, Diane Keller, Dorothy Black, Don Ward, Jake Hitt, Andrew Hendrix, Gail Walter, Tamra Leslie, Brandon Davis, Iris Crowe, Jim Whistler, Bruce Jansen, Cara Duncan, Michelle Asfour, Stevie Shrum, Versie Canady, Larry Horrell, Don Leggett, Pat Friga, Debbie Powderly, Debbie Lappe, Amber Biggs, George Carey, Christie Copeland, Sandra Williams, Jim Teegarden, Taylor Pobst, Cassie Hindman, Lacey Bridwell and Charlotte Sadler.
Happy anniversary to Dan and Judy Finley, Jimmy and Charlotte Smith, Brian and Debbie Totty, Randy and Gail Dumey and Ken and Linda Lowery.
The red-headed woodpeckers and hummingbirds are busy and we are told that young hummers will arrive at feeders.
We have spotted Mississippi kites flying high in the sky; they are fun to watch and are big bug eaters.
We tennis fans had fun watching the Wimbledon the past couple of weeks and were thrilled that Roger Federer won it for the eighth time! Then it was onto golf with the British Open.
We are all feeling the loss of Diebold's in Benton and especially the summer peach and corn frenzy. Richard and I dropped by Pioneer Orchards on Silver Springs in Cape and are happy with our purchase of peaches and corn.
Vacation Bible School starts tonight at First Baptist Church and runs through July 27. It will be held 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and all faiths are invited. To schedule a ride, call the church office at (573) 887-3237. The theme "Galactic Starveyors" relates to stars, planets, our universe and a space mission. The motto is "Searching the visible-discovering the invisible." The video to be shown every evening is awesome and packed with adventure. Not only is VBS entertaining and educational, this is a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house for a couple of hours at a time when they might be getting a little restless!
The Chamber of Commerce Residence of the Month for July is the home of Grayson and Tammy Glueck on South Third. Congratulations!
With the sudden onset of higher temperatures, we all cranked up our air conditioners, and that certainly was the case in our upstairs. Greg Peters of Peters Air Conditioning and Heating installed a second unit, and the comfort level is sweet. How my sisters and I managed those hot summers without AC is beyond me, but the big basement fan helped. Many of us managed without AC during that time period. In 1971, my sister Ruth Ann and I hauled a Carrier window unit from Texas to Chaffee in the trunk of her car but our mother didn't care much for the cold air. When I brought my mother back from Dallas to care for her here in our home, Peters did a terrific job installing a new HVAC unit before we arrived. By then, she was accustomed to climate controlled surroundings and I wanted her, myself and the aides to be comfortable. As a pleased customer, I called on Greg again for another job well done.
Excitement is heating up for the big solar eclipse in August. Lots of folks are planning to make the trip for the big event which follows Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee, Aug. 11 through 19, commemorating the 40th anniversary of The King's passing.
Much passionate talk among farmers has been about the halting of the use of dicamba for less than a week before it was lifted. Everyone has their opinion about the controversial herbicide, and yet another debated herbicide is Round-up. While there are appropriate uses for it, a special permit should be required. A walk around town one can see the unsightly obvious misuse and overuse of the expensive Roundup, especially in culverts. Green weeds seem easier on the eyes rather than big burned out areas. You might want to re-think it the next time you pull Roundup out of your garage. Edge, weed-eat or just use a little less of the herbicide rather than blighting the area the quick, easy way.
Vicky Martin tells us that G.P Underwood who lived in Chaffee from 1924 to 1942 passed. She was in contact with him because she lives in his former residence. In corresponding with Mr. Underwood, she would send him pictures of the place where he once lived, Vicky gave him much joy in his later years. A private service was held in New Jersey.
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so very much.
