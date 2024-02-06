Federer wins Wimbledon, peaches are among the summer staples

Staying cool

With the sudden onset of higher temperatures, we all cranked up our air conditioners, and that certainly was the case in our upstairs. Greg Peters of Peters Air Conditioning and Heating installed a second unit, and the comfort level is sweet. How my sisters and I managed those hot summers without AC is beyond me, but the big basement fan helped. Many of us managed without AC during that time period. In 1971, my sister Ruth Ann and I hauled a Carrier window unit from Texas to Chaffee in the trunk of her car but our mother didn't care much for the cold air. When I brought my mother back from Dallas to care for her here in our home, Peters did a terrific job installing a new HVAC unit before we arrived. By then, she was accustomed to climate controlled surroundings and I wanted her, myself and the aides to be comfortable. As a pleased customer, I called on Greg again for another job well done.

Heating up

Excitement is heating up for the big solar eclipse in August. Lots of folks are planning to make the trip for the big event which follows Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee, Aug. 11 through 19, commemorating the 40th anniversary of The King's passing.

My two cents

Much passionate talk among farmers has been about the halting of the use of dicamba for less than a week before it was lifted. Everyone has their opinion about the controversial herbicide, and yet another debated herbicide is Round-up. While there are appropriate uses for it, a special permit should be required. A walk around town one can see the unsightly obvious misuse and overuse of the expensive Roundup, especially in culverts. Green weeds seem easier on the eyes rather than big burned out areas. You might want to re-think it the next time you pull Roundup out of your garage. Edge, weed-eat or just use a little less of the herbicide rather than blighting the area the quick, easy way.

Former resident dies

Vicky Martin tells us that G.P Underwood who lived in Chaffee from 1924 to 1942 passed. She was in contact with him because she lives in his former residence. In corresponding with Mr. Underwood, she would send him pictures of the place where he once lived, Vicky gave him much joy in his later years. A private service was held in New Jersey.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so very much.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or call (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the tow truck slogan "Our business is a wreck."