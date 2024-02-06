Feast like royalty on rarities at Carson's in Sikeston

I've been waiting for the perfect moment when the stars and all of the various schedules align to visit Carson's by Chef Adam Glenn at 105 E. Center St. in Sikeston, Missouri, and it finally happened.

I visited Carson's Facebook page to set up a reservation. You can also call (573) 475-6457 if you'd like to do it that way. I didn't really have a time preference, so the nice person I was messaging set me up for 5 p.m., right when the restaurant opened.

We were shown to our seats, and the place hadn't filled up yet since the staff can stagger the arrivals howsoever they choose. Dark wood and high ceilings predominated in this old downtown building, and it was much larger inside than I had expected.

I'd looked at the menu online, but the menu changes, so I was happy to see that the small plate Antelope Tenderloin was still available. This could be ordered as a main course for a light meal, but we mostly wanted to try antelope because we'd never had it before and treated it like an appetizer. Tender, thin slices of rare meat rested atop a bed of greens, strawberries, apples, and hazelnuts. I normally don't like my meat rare, but it was absolutely succulent.

Chicken Primavera Rigatoni, made with pasta created in-house. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

For my main course, I was ecstatic to see Prawn (Poached in Ramp Butter) on the menu. Now, I know prawns can get rather large, like giant shrimp. Ha. Ha ha. Oh, I was but a poor summer child who had no idea. Also, when I saw "Ramp Butter" in the title, I felt a little thrill. I did already know what ramps were, that legendary and elusive wild onion relative that people go almost as crazy for as morel mushrooms. Picked in the spring when the greens are most tasty, ramps are stronger than a leek but noticeably garlicky. Or at least that's what the internet had told me, because I'd never actually tasted any. But that was about the change.