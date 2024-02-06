Fear vs. Fearful

Even after all these years, the film "Fear Strikes Out" is hard to watch. The 1957 movie -- starring the late Anthony Perkins -- is the story of Jimmy Piersall, a baseball player of modest ability, most of it in the American League, who famously spent time in a mental institution. Piersall, who died in 2017, would later disown the film, calling it too hard on his father. Piersall's dad, portrayed by veteran character actor Karl Malden, is depicted as domineering and relentless in his criticism of his son. Afraid to see people, fearful of the next critique from his father -- just fearful, period -- Piersall began to act out in destructive ways. His erratic behavior earned him an extended stay in a state hospital. The diagnosis today for Piersall would be bipolar disorder.

I recall the former longtime Cape Girardeau County sheriff, now U.S. Marshal, John Jordan, telling the Jackson Rotary Club awhile back the county jail had an uncomfortable number of mentally ill prisoners. The state, the sheriff told us, had far too little money available to treat these men -- so the jail was expected to house them. Although he did not specifically use the word, Jordan "feared" the paucity of government spending on treatment was going to have repercussions on society.

Back to the film. Perhaps the movie should not have had "fear" in its title. Using the word that way makes it seem unusual and rare. The truth is, fear is experienced by virtually everyone, not simply those with mental impairment. Fear, in fact, seems to be our culture's default position.

Fifty years ago Wednesday, fear was acted out writ large as Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after the mission's history-making journey to the moon. As soon as the capsule doors were opened, the three space pioneers were given "biological isolation garments" to wear. As they emerged on the deck of the U.S.S. Hornet, the trio was immediately put into quarantine for three weeks. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had stepped onto the moon. Although NASA was confident no pathogens from the lunar surface passed to the explorers, the space agency was not 100% sure. This is reasonable fear. This kind of fear is understandable and caution is warranted. Just as a person walking alone late at night in a city should be careful is a rational approach. Yes, it's fear, but respecting that feeling of being afraid might just keep you alive.

It can be prudent to be in fear at times, and the aforementioned is cited as evidence. When fear is universalized, though, when fear adds a suffix and becomes fearful, then it turns into a condition. Fearful can become the way we see life.

Fearful leads an employee to become ill at the prospect of meeting the new boss.

Fearful leads a patient to become panicked at the prospect of surgery.