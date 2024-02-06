Fear leads to unfortunate results

Fear can push and prompt you to do what you would never have imagined. In Chapter 12 of Genesis Abram, fresh from receiving the promises of God to be made into a great nation and a blessing to the entire world, enter into the high and mighty land of Egypt. Seeing all the wonders and splendors of the Egyptian architecture and societies, he turns to his wife. Enchanted by her beauty, despite her being near seventy-five years young, he tells her, "When the Egyptians see you, they will say, 'This is his wife. Let's kill him; then we can have her!' So please tell them you are my sister. Then they will spare my life and treat me well because of their interest in you." (Genesis 12:12 -- 13, NLT) Sarai agrees. Fear is the only winner that day.

Actions motivated by fear carry a lifetime of unfortunate results. Not taking the promotion because you were afraid you couldn't do that job. Too scared to take that risk because what if you failed. Afraid to call the doctor because what if they actually gave you the report you are so frightened they will.

Fear drove Abram to say his precious and beautiful wife was available to any other man. The Pharaoh of Egypt did not let the opportunity pass him by. He took Sarai into his home. Now her safety and honor are in question. God's promise on the line. Abram's future blessing is in question. All because he was afraid.