FDA reconsiders added sugar label for maple syrup, honey

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering its plan to label pure maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

Maple syrup producers had rallied against the plan, saying FDA's upcoming requirement to update nutrition labels to tell consumers that pure maple syrup and honey contain added sugars was misleading, illogical and confusing and could hurt their industries.

After receiving feedback including more than 3,000 comments on its draft plan, the FDA said Monday that it would now come up with a revised approach.

"The feedback that FDA has received is that the approach laid out in the draft guidance does not provide the clarity that the FDA intended. It is important to FDA that consumers are able to effectively use the new Nutrition Facts label to make informed, healthy dietary choices. The agency looks forward to working with stakeholders to devise a sensible solution," the FDA said.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb had said earlier this year that he has made nutrition one of his top priorities, and the Nutrition Facts label hasn't been meaningfully updated in decades. He said the FDA's goal was to increase consumer awareness of the quantity of added sugars in foods.