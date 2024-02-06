FCE Clubs have workday

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs had a work day making weighted blankets. The members made 39 weighted blankets, 30 lap pads and five snakes. These were delivered to the Horizon Enrichment Center and the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. The next work day will be in October. Since the project began in 2010, more than 900 weighted blankets, more than 400 lap pads and more than 100 snakes have been made and given away.