Father's Day nap time

By Jeff Long

It's Father's Day. I don't want a card or a gift or lunch from my loved ones. I want to tell my wife and daughters to save their money. I mean it. You want to give me something? How about a nap?

As the start of the seventh decade of my life fast approaches, I'm more interested these days in conserving my energy. Midday sleep helps. I'm also more engaged in directly helping others than I've been at any previous time in my life.

Yes, I spent a lot of my adult life in ministry. But pastors devote a remarkable amount of time as administrators, as managers of the small business that is the local church. Finding money for salaries, for utilities, for upkeep and maintenance, for occasional capital campaigns, and if there is anything left over -- for program expenses, including money for missions.

In clergy retirement, I've turned my attention to a wonderful mission, the Christian organization known as Habitat for Humanity. "A world where everyone has a decent place to live" is Habitat's vision statement. When those words are said at every board of directors meeting of our Cape affiliate, I frequently think of Jesus' words: "Foxes have holes and birds have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head." (Matthew 8:20) Jesus, in a rare moment of self-lamentation, indicates that his itinerant lifestyle has left him essentially homeless.