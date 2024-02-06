Fathers and sons explore 'whole other world' through scuba

Becoming a scuba diver was a long time coming for Frankie McAllister.

Thirty years ago, McAllister was planning to get his diving certification, but was unable to complete the certification due to a scheduling conflict.

On Sunday, he and his son Jonah McAllister, both of Farmington, Missouri, became certified open water divers after descending to a plane sunk in the waters of Mermet Springs in Massac County, Illinois.

Frankie -- who grew up on Clearwater Lake and camped on Current River with his parents when he was a kid -- said he beat cancer five years ago and still has items on his bucket list.

"I want to see a live reef before I leave this planet," Frankie said. "I told somebody the other day, 'It's one thing to see the Grand Canyon on TV, but you really don't understand it until you walk up and look off in that hole.' So I'm sure a reef is going to be the same."

Master scuba diver trainer Earnie Wilson of Ellsinore, Missouri, left, works on diving skills with Ryan McLaughlin of Dexter, Missouri, during a diving class July 13 at Southeast Missouri State University's Student Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau.

Jonah described both flying in an airplane and scuba diving as being part of a "whole other world when you're way up in the sky or down there in the water."

Master Scuba Diver Trainer Earnie Wilson of Ellsinore, Missouri, got his certification after a trip to Jamaica on which he went snorkeling.

"I saw what was under the water, and I decided that I had to get down there," Wilson said.