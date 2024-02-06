Father figures throughout life teach lessons, have lasting influence

This column will be published on Father's Day. With that in mind, I would like to tell how my dad and "dads" influenced me with gardening.

My biological dad was an avid gardener when I was growing up. I can remember watching him spade the garden, rake it and then plant rows of corn, beans, peas and tomatoes. He would show me how to turn the soil and then get it ready for planting. Planting had to be somewhat precise because each plant needed a certain amount of space to grow so it could extract the right amount of moisture and nutrients from the soil. If I spaced the seeds too far apart, then that would give space for weeds to grow.

Dad was also an avid rose grower. Our backyard in Marshall was lined with roses. Dad said it was to hide the backyard neighbor's property, but I really think he just loved growing roses and that was the best place on our property to do it.

My granddad Adolph had a huge garden next to his home. He also would show me how to turn the soil and plant the plants and seed. I also was involved in helping fertilize the garden and making sure the plants got the moisture they needed. Of course I would help pick the vegetables and take them to Grandma. They were sure tasty at mealtime.

My Grandpa Schnare also had a big garden in the side yard. I think the garden was Grandma's project more than his. He showed me how to milk a cow, "slop" the pigs and get away from chickens that were chasing me.