Fast hoisin stir-fry solves the issue of dry chicken breast

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most-purchased cut of poultry in the U.S., but it's easy to overcook and generally bland. Thankfully, the solution to both problems happens to be both simple and fast -- a boldly flavored stir-fry.

For this recipe from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals, we rely on hoisin. Thick, sweet and rich with umami, the fermented soy-based sauce hits several flavor notes at once. By mixing it with a bit of soy sauce and dry sherry or sake for acidity, we balance its richness so it's not cloying.

To ensure the chicken remains tender, we slice it crosswise against the grain, which shortens the muscle fibers so the meat contracts less when exposed to the high heat of a stir-fry. And making the slices only 1/4-inch thick means it needs only a few minutes to cook before the sauce is added to the pan.

Freshly grated ginger and crushed red pepper brighten the dish, and snappy bell pepper adds a welcome contrast to the tender chicken.

Stir-Fried Hoisin Chicken and Bell Peppers

Start to finish: 25 minutes