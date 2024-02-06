All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 12, 2020

Farming in Risco, Missouri

Manfred James Holmes and his son, Parker Manfred Holmes, owned approximately 200 acres of adjoining farmland in New Madrid County, Missouri, near the town of Risco in the 1920s and 1930s. It is unclear when they originally purchased their property. According to the 1920 census, the Holmes family lived in Normal, Illinois, where Manfred was a professor at Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University). ...

Garret B. Kremer-Wright avatar
Garret B. Kremer-Wright
Men and boys picking cotton in the field of Parker M. Holmes in December 1933. On the reverse: "This cotton yields 220 lbs. per acre. Picture taken at end of season and was the fourth picking."
Men and boys picking cotton in the field of Parker M. Holmes in December 1933. On the reverse: "This cotton yields 220 lbs. per acre. Picture taken at end of season and was the fourth picking."Submitted photo

Manfred James Holmes and his son, Parker Manfred Holmes, owned approximately 200 acres of adjoining farmland in New Madrid County, Missouri, near the town of Risco in the 1920s and 1930s. It is unclear when they originally purchased their property. According to the 1920 census, the Holmes family lived in Normal, Illinois, where Manfred was a professor at Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University). It is also unclear where they heard about the farmland being for sale, because Normal is 350 miles from Risco.

Father and son remained in Illinois and made occasional visits to their farmland in Southeast Missouri. Like many large landowners in Southeast Missouri at the time, the Holmes rented their land to tenant farmers. One of the tenants was Benjamin Smelser and his family. By definition, tenant farming is when individuals rent from a land owner and part of their rent is paid for through the tenants' physical labor by planting and harvesting crops.

In Southeast Missouri typical crops planted were wheat, corn and cotton. Farming during this time was challenging because flooding occurred quite frequently. The Little River Drainage District began draining the swampland in this part of the state between 1914 and 1928. Hundreds of miles of ditches and levees were created to prevent flooding. The Holmes' land was drained by Ditches 7 and 8. The ditches still flooded and caused problems for farmers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Manfred wrote his son Aug. 4, 1919, that the land between the ditches "was under water -- some of it fully knee deep, at times nearly all of it over ankle-deep." With all the standing water, no crops could be planted. Both Parker and Manfred did admit in letters to each other that they didn't think highly of their tenants' farm management skills. Manfred commented in 1921 that "farmers have made a big mistake in not putting a greater variety of crops. Farming will never be a success for the farmer until he can know what and how much to plant and raise."

The draining of the swamplands in Southeast Missouri exposed rich soil that provides a multi-million-dollar economic boost for the area to this day. In an undated, typed advertisement, Manfred mentioned to potential buyers that his land was "rich deposit land of S.E. Missouri. Last of the green corn land; best of the new cotton land; clover, wheat, and other staple crops ... all but 70 acres cleared ... well-drained."

Manfred died Aug. 8, 1949, in Normal, Illinois, and is buried in Park Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Bloomington, Illinois.

Parker moved from Illinois and taught as a professor of marketing at St. Louis University and Marquette University before moving to California. He died Sept. 30, 1982, in Sacramento. He is buried in Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Sacramento.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy