Farming in Risco, Missouri

Manfred James Holmes and his son, Parker Manfred Holmes, owned approximately 200 acres of adjoining farmland in New Madrid County, Missouri, near the town of Risco in the 1920s and 1930s. It is unclear when they originally purchased their property. According to the 1920 census, the Holmes family lived in Normal, Illinois, where Manfred was a professor at Illinois State Normal University (now Illinois State University). It is also unclear where they heard about the farmland being for sale, because Normal is 350 miles from Risco.

Father and son remained in Illinois and made occasional visits to their farmland in Southeast Missouri. Like many large landowners in Southeast Missouri at the time, the Holmes rented their land to tenant farmers. One of the tenants was Benjamin Smelser and his family. By definition, tenant farming is when individuals rent from a land owner and part of their rent is paid for through the tenants' physical labor by planting and harvesting crops.

In Southeast Missouri typical crops planted were wheat, corn and cotton. Farming during this time was challenging because flooding occurred quite frequently. The Little River Drainage District began draining the swampland in this part of the state between 1914 and 1928. Hundreds of miles of ditches and levees were created to prevent flooding. The Holmes' land was drained by Ditches 7 and 8. The ditches still flooded and caused problems for farmers.