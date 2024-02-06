Fantastic fall flavors

By Susan McClanahan
The flavors of fall have to be the most popular of the entire year. There is so much happening with apples, spices and pumpkin, and so many recipes to try there just isn't enough time to try them all. So I've chosen a few to share with you that are on my to-do list this fall. Maybe one or more of these will end up on your family table as well.
In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and sage; cook and stir 2-4 minutes or until tender. Add broth, apples and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 12 minutes.
Add squash, ginger and salt; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
Process in batches in a blender until smooth; return to pan. Add milk; heat through, stirring occasionally (do not allow to boil). Freeze option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth if necessary.
Skip standard pasta and serve this gluten free risotto recipe alongside your entree. Canned winter squash lends a hint of sweetness and a sunshine-like hue to this pumpkin risotto.
In a 4-quart heavy saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion and garlic; cook about 3 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add rice; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Carefully add wine; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed. Stir in snipped sage.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan bring the water and the broth to boiling; reduce heat and simmer. Slowly add 1 cup of the broth mixture to rice mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir over medium heat until most of the liquid is absorbed. Add another 1 cup of the broth mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until most of the liquid is absorbed. Add enough of the remaining broth mixture, about 1 cup at a time, cooking and stirring just until rice is tender but firm and risotto is creamy.
Stir in pumpkin and the 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Cook about 1 minute or until heated through, stirring occasionally. If desired, top each serving with shaved cheese and sage leaves.
Turkey breast cooks in your slow cooker or crock pot and produces the most tender meat possible. The juices make a mouthwatering gravy that everyone will love.
Wash and dry turkey breast inside and out. Season turkey breast with Cajun seasoning or seasoning salt and pepper. Place celery sticks and onion pieces in bottom of slow cooker.
Place turkey breast on top of vegetables and cook on low in slow cooker for 6-8 hours, or until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. Remove turkey and set aside.
Strain juices through a colander into a medium sauce pan. Whisk flour into water until smooth and then stir into turkey juices. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until gravy thickens, adding more flour a teaspoon at the time if consistency is too thin.
Taste for seasoning and add salt and/or pepper if desired. If a more golden brown color is desired add Kitchen Bouquet Browning & Seasoning Sauce 1/2 teaspoon at a time.
Place all ingredients in 6 quart slow cooker except beef. Using your hands, pinch off bite size pieces of beef and drop into slow cooker. Beef doesn't have to be uniform or done a certain way, it just needs to be in smaller pieces. Stir everything. Cook on low, 7 to 8 hours or on high, 3 to 4.
Here's a mac and cheese that veers off the beaten path! Pumpkin adds moisture and an irresistibly earthy flavor to the easy casserole recipe.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta in a large pot following package directions. Drain cooked pasta, then return to pot.
For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Add whipping cream and milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese, pumpkin, and sage until cheese is melted. Stir cheese sauce into pasta to coat. Transfer macaroni and cheese to an ungreased 2-quart rectangular baking dish.
In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and oil; sprinkle over pasta. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with sage leaves.
These are the best pork chops; so moist and tender and the flavors were amazing.
On a plate combine the last 4 ingredients. Rub the pork chops with olive oil and then dip (coat) each one in the cheese mixture. Press the mixture over the pork chops to make sure they are well covered in it. Line a pan with tin foil and spray with cooking spray. Place the pork chops on the pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.
Sprinkle spices over coffee grounds before brewing. Brew as usual.
Serve black, or sweeten with molasses or maple syrup, and add half and half, creamer, or milk to your liking.
Notes: If you use a k cup maker and want to make this, you can simply mix up a batch using this recipe, stir well, and store it in a airtight container to scoop out in a reusable k-cup.
Chunks of apples and summer sausage bring a delicious, sweet-and-savory contrast to wild rice. We absolutely loves it, and the prep work takes only 15 minutes. I am just about out of the wild rice I purchased in Minnesota when we were vacationing, so maybe it is about time to go back.
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage, celery and onion; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until tender.
Add rice, apples and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until rice is lightly browned. Add cider, broth and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Fluff with a fork.
The slightly tart Granny Smith apples add a wonderful flavor contrast to the brown sugar and cinnamon, but feel free to use your favorite firm apple instead. Fuji apples would be great too.
Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a small saucepan; cook over low heat until thick. Pour into an ungreased 13-x 9-inch baking pan, arranging apple slices on top of syrup. Beat eggs, milk and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Dip French bread in egg mixture and arrange over apple slices. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking, and uncover. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top of the bread is browned. Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until jelly is melted. Serve French toast with apple slices on top and spoon the warm sauce over the apples. Serves 6 to 8.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides of pork chops; add to skillet. Saute until golden brown, about 2 minutes; flip. Cook 2 minutes more; place pan in oven.
Roast until meat is cooked through and registers 155 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat; add onion. Saute over medium heat until translucent and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add apples; saute 4 minutes more. Add wine, raisins, ginger, mustard, and cayenne. Stir well to combine; cover. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until apples are very tender but hold their shape, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and serve over pork chops.
Peel and slice the apples into 1/4 inch slices
In a large mixing bowl place the 1/4 peeled apple slices and toss with 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon nutmeg, mix well making sure the apples are well covered. Let the mixture set at room temperature for 15 minutes.
In a large stew pot or skillet melt 1/4 cup butter over medium heat stir in the apple mixture, stirring to allow the mixture to thicken. As it begins to thicken and wants to stick to the bottom of the pan, add 1/2 cup water to thin the mixture and allow the apples to cook until tender. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature about 30 to 45 minutes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt the remaining 3/4 cup butter. Stir together 1 1/2 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt. Whip the room temperature eggs, butter, and apple cider together. Stir the egg mixture into the flour and sugar mixture and mix well, add the pecans and mix well.
Using a 10-inch iron skillet, fit the pie crust into the skillet, press the crust down really well into the skillet. Spoon 2/3 of the apple mixture over the bottom of the pie crust, spread it evenly over the bottom of the crust. Spoon the flour and sugar batter over the apple layer and spread it evenly. Layer the remainder of the apple mixture on top of the batter.
Bake at 350 degrees on the lower rack of the oven, bake for 1 hour and 10 to 20 minutes.
Insert a wooden pick in the center of the pie to check, it will have a few moist crumbs.
Remove the pie from the oven and cool completely before slicing. Serve with Caramel Sauce.
For a fun sweet treat that's certain to satisfy, try this recipe. Drizzled with icing, each finger-licking piece has a yummy surprise filling of apples and pecans. It's well worth the bit of extra effort. Don't be afraid of the yeast, give it a try!
For the icing:
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in milk. Add 2 tablespoons butter, egg, 2 tablespoons sugar, salt and 3 cups flour; beat until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to form a stiff dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
Combine the apple, pecans, cinnamon and remaining sugar; set aside. Punch dough down; divide in half. Cut each half into 16 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, pat or roll out each piece into a 2 1/2-inch circle. Place 1 teaspoon apple mixture in center of circle; pinch edges together and seal, forming a ball. Dip in remaining butter.
In a greased 10-inch tube pan, place 16 balls, seam side down; sprinkle with 1/4 cup apple mixture. Layer remaining balls; sprinkle with remaining apple mixture. Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack. Combine icing ingredients; drizzle over warm bread.
Fall means apple-picking time, and we love using the fresh fruit to bake up these bars. The streusel on top makes them even better.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients; stir in butter. Reserve 1-1/3 cups crumb mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture onto bottom of a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Sprinkle apples over crust; spread with apple butter. Stir walnuts into reserved topping; sprinkle over apple butter. Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Apples and chicken may seem like an unusual combination, but they make a wonderful meal when grilled to perfection. The thyme chicken marinade gives a boost of flavor and tenderizes the meat nicely.
For the sauce:
For marinade, in a bowl, mix first five ingredients. In another bowl, combine chicken and 3/4 cup marinade; refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours. Reserve remaining marinade; cover and refrigerate.
Toss apples in reserved marinade; remove apples with a slotted spoon. Stir honey into remaining apple marinade. Place apples on an oiled grill rack over medium heat; grill, uncovered, until tender, 4-6 minutes, turning and brushing frequently with honey mixture.
Drain chicken, discarding chicken marinade. Sprinkle chicken with salt. Grill, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes per side; brush frequently with remaining honey mixture during the last 4 minutes.
In a saucepan, mix sauce ingredients until smooth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes; stir in apples. Serve with chicken.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.