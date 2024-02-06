Fantastic fall flavors

By Susan McClanahan

The flavors of fall have to be the most popular of the entire year. There is so much happening with apples, spices and pumpkin, and so many recipes to try there just isn't enough time to try them all. So I've chosen a few to share with you that are on my to-do list this fall. Maybe one or more of these will end up on your family table as well.

Apple Squash Soup

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 (14-1/2 ounces) can chicken or vegetable broth

2 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped

3/4 cup water

1 (12 ounces) package frozen cooked winter squash, thawed

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup fat-free milk

In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and sage; cook and stir 2-4 minutes or until tender. Add broth, apples and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 12 minutes.

Add squash, ginger and salt; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

Process in batches in a blender until smooth; return to pan. Add milk; heat through, stirring occasionally (do not allow to boil). Freeze option: Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth if necessary.

Pumpkin-Parmesan Risotto

Skip standard pasta and serve this gluten free risotto recipe alongside your entree. Canned winter squash lends a hint of sweetness and a sunshine-like hue to this pumpkin risotto.

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup finely chopped onion (1 large)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups uncooked Arborio rice

1 cup dry white wine

1-1/2 tablespoons snipped fresh sage

2 to 2-1/2 cups water

1-3/4 cups gluten-free chicken broth

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely shredded (1/2 cup)

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (optional)

Fresh sage leaves (optional)

In a 4-quart heavy saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion and garlic; cook about 3 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add rice; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Carefully add wine; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed. Stir in snipped sage.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan bring the water and the broth to boiling; reduce heat and simmer. Slowly add 1 cup of the broth mixture to rice mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir over medium heat until most of the liquid is absorbed. Add another 1 cup of the broth mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until most of the liquid is absorbed. Add enough of the remaining broth mixture, about 1 cup at a time, cooking and stirring just until rice is tender but firm and risotto is creamy.

Stir in pumpkin and the 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Cook about 1 minute or until heated through, stirring occasionally. If desired, top each serving with shaved cheese and sage leaves.

Turkey Breast Recipe for Slow Cooker

Turkey breast cooks in your slow cooker or crock pot and produces the most tender meat possible. The juices make a mouthwatering gravy that everyone will love.

1 (6 to 7 pound) turkey breast

2 tablespoons Creole seasoning or seasoning salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

3 ribs celery, cut into 3-inch pieces

1/2 onion, cut into large pieces

1/3 cup all purpose flour

3/4 cup water

1 to 2 teaspoons Kitchen Bouquet

Wash and dry turkey breast inside and out. Season turkey breast with Cajun seasoning or seasoning salt and pepper. Place celery sticks and onion pieces in bottom of slow cooker.

Place turkey breast on top of vegetables and cook on low in slow cooker for 6-8 hours, or until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. Remove turkey and set aside.

Strain juices through a colander into a medium sauce pan. Whisk flour into water until smooth and then stir into turkey juices. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until gravy thickens, adding more flour a teaspoon at the time if consistency is too thin.

Taste for seasoning and add salt and/or pepper if desired. If a more golden brown color is desired add Kitchen Bouquet Browning & Seasoning Sauce 1/2 teaspoon at a time.

Vegetable Beef Stew

1 pound lean ground beef, uncooked

12 ounce bag frozen stew mix vegetables or gumbo mix (gumbo mix that has okra in it)

12 ounce bag frozen lime beans

1 small onion, chopped

29 ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 cups beef broth (can use two cups water and two beef bullion cubes)

2 cups water

1 package ranch dressing mix (1 ounce package)

1 package Italian dressing mix (.7 ounce package)

Place all ingredients in 6 quart slow cooker except beef. Using your hands, pinch off bite size pieces of beef and drop into slow cooker. Beef doesn't have to be uniform or done a certain way, it just needs to be in smaller pieces. Stir everything. Cook on low, 7 to 8 hours or on high, 3 to 4.

Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Here's a mac and cheese that veers off the beaten path! Pumpkin adds moisture and an irresistibly earthy flavor to the easy casserole recipe.

2 cups dried elbow macaroni (8 ounces)

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

4 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (1 cup)

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

1 tablespoon snipped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf sage, crushed

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sage leaves (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta in a large pot following package directions. Drain cooked pasta, then return to pot.

For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Add whipping cream and milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese, pumpkin, and sage until cheese is melted. Stir cheese sauce into pasta to coat. Transfer macaroni and cheese to an ungreased 2-quart rectangular baking dish.

In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and oil; sprinkle over pasta. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with sage leaves.

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

These are the best pork chops; so moist and tender and the flavors were amazing.

4 boneless pork chops, 1/2 inch thick

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

On a plate combine the last 4 ingredients. Rub the pork chops with olive oil and then dip (coat) each one in the cheese mixture. Press the mixture over the pork chops to make sure they are well covered in it. Line a pan with tin foil and spray with cooking spray. Place the pork chops on the pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

Gingerbread Spiced Coffee

6 scoops coffee (12 tablespoons) for a standard full pot

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon cloves

Sprinkle spices over coffee grounds before brewing. Brew as usual.

Serve black, or sweeten with molasses or maple syrup, and add half and half, creamer, or milk to your liking.

Notes: If you use a k cup maker and want to make this, you can simply mix up a batch using this recipe, stir well, and store it in a airtight container to scoop out in a reusable k-cup.

Apple and Sausage Wild Rice

Chunks of apples and summer sausage bring a delicious, sweet-and-savory contrast to wild rice. We absolutely loves it, and the prep work takes only 15 minutes. I am just about out of the wild rice I purchased in Minnesota when we were vacationing, so maybe it is about time to go back.

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces summer sausage, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup uncooked long grain brown rice

1/2 cup uncooked wild rice

2 medium apples, coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-1/2 cups apple cider or juice

1 cup beef broth

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage, celery and onion; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until tender.

Add rice, apples and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until rice is lightly browned. Add cider, broth and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Fluff with a fork.