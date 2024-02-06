Famous men discuss death and heaven - where do you stand?

I listened to Dan Rather's "America" radio show on Sirius XM Tuesday, and Rather and one of his guests got into a riveting discussion about heaven.

Two very old men were discussing what comes next after this life.

Rather, the grizzled 88-year old former CBS newsman, is sure of heaven.

Shatner, the 89-year old "Star Trek" icon, the original James T. Kirk, isn't sure about heaven at all.

The actuarial tables suggest both men will get a definitive answer fairly soon.

Their give-and-take helped me recall a conversation at a bereavement luncheon while this writer was serving a church in south St. Louis County back in the '90s.

The woman across from me at a table in fellowship hall looked at me belligerently with arms folded protectively against herself.

"All that stuff you said in the funeral about heaven?" she began.

"Yes," I replied expectantly.

"I think it's a bunch of nonsense," she informed.

Yours truly sat silently for a moment, then took in a couple of bites of pork chop, washing them down with a sip of iced tea.

Looking up after a moment, I said to her, "Would you pass me the salt?"

Not going to argue

A long time ago, it occurred to me it is fruitless to argue about religious beliefs with someone whose mind seems closed. In one of the many books in my theological library, now safely ensconced in the attic since my ministry retirement, is a slender volume about faith. In it, I found an arresting sentence which unfortunately ends in a preposition but is valuable nonetheless.

Revelatory statement

"Faith is not something you make yourself have; it is something you find yourself with."