Family's long road to citizenship ended with 'relief'

Geoff and Sandy Burns have said the Pledge of Allegiance hundreds of times since arriving in the United States from South Africa in 1995.

When the time came to put their hands over their hearts and recite the pledge on Oct. 13, 2017, it felt different and emotion overcame the Poplar Bluff couple.

The Burns were officially American citizens 22 years later after reciting the words they had said so many times before.

"When the flag is up, now that's my flag," Geoff said.

The realization of the accomplishment is still "surreal," he added.

"I was crying because you actually belong and now I'm allowed to be here," Sandy said. "I have every right to be here and the same rights as everyone else."

Much like having a birthday, Sandy said following her naturalization ceremony everyone told her she wouldn't "feel" any different, but she did.

"It's hard to explain because you have lived in the country and participated in everything, but after all those years of not knowing and the chance of being kicked out at anytime ... it was a relief," she said.

Geoff echoed the feeling of relief after being sworn in with his wife in 2017 to officially become an American citizen.

"When you put your hand up and are sworn in, it's a relief," he said. "It's an amazing feeling. It's something you worked for and something you wanted."

Becoming American citizens the right way was very important to the Burns.

"Like everything, when you are given something and don't work for it, you don't appreciate it," Geoff said. "We worked and earned it. We did everything you are suppose to. We wanted it and we got it and it was such an accomplishment."

Born in Holland and raised in South Africa after her father was offered a job, Sandy met Geoff at a dance through a friend. About a week later, the two went to prom together and eventually got married.

In 1995, Sandy was offered an occupational therapy job in Georgia.

"At the time, things in South Africa were up and down, so with a newborn baby it was time to go," she said.

Geoff stayed behind for a month to complete the couple's wrap-up of their South Africa life. Sandy, along with her mother for help, set off to Georgia with the couple's 8-month-old daughter, Chantelle.

While in Georgia, the couple welcomed a son, Bryson, who is now 20 years old and is studying accounting at Central Methodist University.

Sandy came to the United States on an eight-month work visa and was told if the family liked the U.S., they could stay.

"We stayed because we liked America," Geoff said.

In 1998, the Burns family came to Poplar Bluff. Sandy was offered another job opportunity as an occupational therapist and both children graduated from Poplar Bluff High School.

The couple began their journey to obtaining citizenship the "hard" way, Geoff said.

"It took a long time and a lot of money," he said. "But there is nothing better than seeing people with their hands over their hearts."

The long journey to become Americans began when a company the couple was set up with told them the process would take 18 months and $1,800.

After never seeing any results, Geoff said the couple hired their own lawyer for help with the process, but still ran into difficulties.

"So many things happened, like 9-11 happened, so we just kept getting put on a waiting list," he said. "We were in the system, but we kept getting pushed back."

The Burns continued to renew their Green Cards and while in limbo of their own citizenship, struggled with getting their daughter's process on the right track as well.

Chantelle, now 23, lives in Jonesboro, Arkansas, working full-time and studying for her master's degree in exercise science at Arkansas State University.

While Geoff and Sandy went through a St. Louis office for their citizenship, Chantelle was rerouted through a Memphis, Tennessee, office because of her location.

Chantelle's journey to citizenship seemed to be progressing quicker than her parents, but things came to a halt for no real reason after completing her biometrics appointment.

She was not able to complete the process until Sept. 7, 2018, almost a year later than her parents.

Even though relief came when Geoff and Sandy received their citizenship in Oct. 2017, the stress did not fade until Chantelle also completed the process.

"When she finally got (citizenship) it was a relief," Geoff said. "Now we are all Americans."

While the three accomplished the same goal, Sandy said the two ceremonies were different, but equally emotional and very special.

Geoff and Sandy travelled to St. Louis for their ceremony on Oct. 13, 2017. Chantelle and Bryson were in attendance, along with friends from Poplar Bluff.

"It was a big event," Sandy said of the ceremony.