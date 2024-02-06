We moved from Nebraska back in 1979 and went to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where I attended ministerial school. We weren't real sure as to what we would do after I had graduated. We simply felt led to go to college in Bartlesville. I hadn't really felt like I was called to be a pastor, but we did feel like we were being led into missions of some kind. We had visited Brainerd Indian School up in South Dakota many times and thought it would be neat to go there and help the staff. So we loaded up all we had, which wasn't all that much, and headed to Oklahoma.

I think the hardest part for us was leaving our family and friends. We knew one person in Bartlesville, and we didn't know Richard all that well. Bartlesville was about 700 miles from our home country in Nebraska. I know it was a long way and many hours of driving. Once there we'd get homesick, and we'd feel the urge to go back home, so we'd load up towards evening and head for Nebraska. If we drove at night, the boys would sleep which offered some relief from the bickering and fighting and "Are we there yet!" So we'd drive in some time the next day. But we were back with family. Probably the hardest ones we had to leave were my mom and Marge's mom and dad. Mom was getting up in years and so were Marge's parents.

Most of our family was located in Nebraska back then. Marge's sister who passed a year ago or so was in California, but the rest was in Nebraska. So we'd stay with family and spend all the time we could with them. We'd mix in a little fishing, but most of the time was visiting and eating and relaxing with family.

One thing about family is we only have so many of them. Marge had three sisters and one brother and I had two sisters and one brother, but this was it. Two of Marge's sisters have passed away since then, so she is down to one brother and one sister. I still have my two older sisters and brother. What a blessing our family is. I try to call my family when I can. My sisters are considerably older than I am, but Mick is 23 months younger. So I probably call Mick several times a week.

I enjoy visiting about the weather and what they've been eating and how they are feeling, besides the common ailments of being on the old side of 60. My one sister likes to cook so we talk food. My other sister likes to go visit and read and do crossword puzzles. Mick lives out in the country so we talk deer and coyotes. The point is, stay in contact.