Familiarity can dampen meaning

Overexposure and familiarity to the story of Christmas can drown out its meaning. Familiarity in a marriage can dull the romance that began the relationship. Familiarity numbs us to the importance and the meaning of what we have become so accustomed to. Familiarity in a church can harden us to the wonder of God. Familiarity with Christmas can cloud us to its meaning and importance. We may hear the story, but it will glide past our hearts and minds as fast as we pass by Aunt Betty's "Christmas Surprise" that she brings every year to the family dinner. Even the dog doesn't like that surprise. How then can we love our traditions but reject the familiar?

First, try to see Christmas through new eyes. Get around people who have not experienced Christmas as you have. Be with children who are excited about Christmas. Explaining why you celebrate Christmas the way you do to someone from another part of the world grows excitement in both of you. Gain new eyes by adding something new to your Christmas celebration. A new recipe. A new location. A new decoration. To see Christmas with new eyes, you need a fresh way to look at the season.