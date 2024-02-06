Familiarity can dampen meaning

Overexposure and familiarity to the story of Christmas can drown out its meaning. Familiarity in a marriage can dull the romance that began the relationship. Familiarity numbs us to the importance and the meaning of what we have become so accustomed to. Familiarity in a church can harden us to the wonder of God. Familiarity with Christmas can cloud us to its meaning and importance. We may hear the story, but it will glide past our hearts and minds as fast as we pass by Aunt Betty's "Christmas Surprise" that she brings every year to the family dinner. Even the dog doesn't like that surprise. How then can we love our traditions but reject the familiar?
First, try to see Christmas through new eyes. Get around people who have not experienced Christmas as you have. Be with children who are excited about Christmas. Explaining why you celebrate Christmas the way you do to someone from another part of the world grows excitement in both of you. Gain new eyes by adding something new to your Christmas celebration. A new recipe. A new location. A new decoration. To see Christmas with new eyes, you need a fresh way to look at the season.
Second, embrace simplicity. One piece I love about the Christmas story from Luke 2 in the Bible is the simplicity of the manger scene. A young woman and her husband. Stable animals, a manger, shepherds and the baby Jesus wrapped in strips of cloth. Peeling back the complexities of Christmas to something that is simpler defeats the corruption of familiarity.
Third, experience Christmas. The shepherds again from Luke 2 did not just attend the first Christmas they experienced it. They saw, touched, and heard what was happening in the fields and stable that night. Similarly, we need to experience Christmas, not cross the day off on our calendars. Christmas is more than a day, more than a gathering. Experiencing Christmas transforms us from knowing God is to see God with us.
The greatest danger of familiarity is becoming so accustomed to what is surrounding us that we miss what is there. We have eyes but do not see. Ears, but do not hear. Looking with new eyes and a new heart from the grace of Christmas fills us with awe combating our dullness and deafness to the sights and sounds of Christmas.
