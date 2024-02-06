Falling head over heels at The Beanik Café and Pastry

New love is a beautiful thing. The sun shines brighter. Birds sing louder. Flowers appear to be painted in Technicolor bold, and everyone you meet seems to exude warmth, love and joy. For a moment, everything feels right in the world.

I know, I'm gushing. I can't help it. They say it always happens when you least expect it, and I can confirm that is true.

Last Sunday, I had a busy day scheduled from sun-up to sundown. I planned to gas up Big Red at 7 a.m., drive approximately 50 minutes north, arrive at a new-to-me cafe the moment it opened, scarf down some rave worthy breakfast bites, rush back in time to attend church, then tackle the rest of my list, which included writing and submitting this column. It was a lofty goal for a Sunday afternoon.

The ham quiche was perfection with each bite. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My plan started out well enough, but everything fell apart when I found myself head over heels in love.

That morning, I took the interstate, then followed a winding road through the hilly countryside that eventually led me to the door of the Beanik Cafe & Pastry in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The menu boasted a nice collection of made-from-scratch offerings carefully selected to meet a variety of dietary needs. A chalkboard near the register announced that a ham quiche and a kielbasa, bean and vegetable soup served with a side of cornbread were the daily specials. After driving almost an hour, I felt justified ordering both specials along with an iced White Russian coffee. I knew the quantity of food was too much for one sitting, but I wanted to be thorough. Then, I learned the fresh-baked chocolate croissant decadently drizzled with chocolate I spotted in the display case was also filled with chocolate. I couldn't resist adding it to my order.

Though tempted to take advantage of the bistro tables outside, I quickly staked claim to a charming corner table that had my name written all over it.