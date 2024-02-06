Falling head over heels at The Beanik Café and Pastry

New love is a beautiful thing. The sun shines brighter. Birds sing louder. Flowers appear to be painted in Technicolor bold, and everyone you meet seems to exude warmth, love and joy. For a moment, everything feels right in the world.
I know, I'm gushing. I can't help it. They say it always happens when you least expect it, and I can confirm that is true.
Last Sunday, I had a busy day scheduled from sun-up to sundown. I planned to gas up Big Red at 7 a.m., drive approximately 50 minutes north, arrive at a new-to-me cafe the moment it opened, scarf down some rave worthy breakfast bites, rush back in time to attend church, then tackle the rest of my list, which included writing and submitting this column. It was a lofty goal for a Sunday afternoon.
My plan started out well enough, but everything fell apart when I found myself head over heels in love.
That morning, I took the interstate, then followed a winding road through the hilly countryside that eventually led me to the door of the Beanik Cafe & Pastry in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
The menu boasted a nice collection of made-from-scratch offerings carefully selected to meet a variety of dietary needs. A chalkboard near the register announced that a ham quiche and a kielbasa, bean and vegetable soup served with a side of cornbread were the daily specials. After driving almost an hour, I felt justified ordering both specials along with an iced White Russian coffee. I knew the quantity of food was too much for one sitting, but I wanted to be thorough. Then, I learned the fresh-baked chocolate croissant decadently drizzled with chocolate I spotted in the display case was also filled with chocolate. I couldn't resist adding it to my order.
Though tempted to take advantage of the bistro tables outside, I quickly staked claim to a charming corner table that had my name written all over it.
The voices of Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald filled the air and set the mood as a steady stream of patrons began to fill the room. I tried to get lost in my magazine but my attention wandered to the animated conversations of cheerful strangers all around. One woman wistfully recalled memories of her travels to France. A young couple laughed as the chubby arms and legs of their smiling baby wriggled between them. A group of young women fitting the "babes who brunch" description walked right up to the counter where one of them curiously asked Shannon, the owner, if an item on the menu was "any good." Without hesitation and full of polite confidence, Shannon matter-of-factly quipped, "Everything is good. If it wasn't good it wouldn't be on the menu" before taking their order.
The walls were covered with whimsical local art, and several tables along with mismatched chairs provided seating in the dining room. Other unique decor included an antique radio, a sewing machine and a typewriter.
I retrieved my order from the counter and returned to my table. Everything looked phenomenal, and it was. The kielbasa soup was hearty and packed with smoky goodness. The croissant was light, chocolaty, yet completely indulgent. The ham quiche was one of the best I've ever had. It was so rich and cheesy with the most delectable flaky golden crust that I was shocked to learn Shannon did not have any formal training in the culinary arts or stories to share about secret family recipes passed down from one generation to the next. Shannon opened a coffee shop because she loves coffee. Plain and simple. She wanted to do it right, so she trained to become a barista. The rest, as they say, is history.
Shannon inspired me with stories of the risk and whims that led her to St. Genevieve, and encouraged me to meet her equally adventurous neighbors. I explored the neighborhood and met a world champion hacky sack player turned jewelry shop owner and a retired journalist/social worker turned painter and connected with the beautiful soul that is Chris Alexander, owner of the Music/Art/Love gallery.
Time flies when you are having fun and before I knew it, it was 2 p.m.
I missed church (among other things) but I still managed to fill my body and soul that beautiful Sunday while Beanik Cafe, and the city of Ste. Genevieve stole a little spot in my heart. The cafe is located at 122 N. Main St.
