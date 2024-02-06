Fall recipes to enjoy by a fire

By Susan McClanahan
We have a fire-pit area in our backyard, and during the fall we use it quite often and enjoy it all season. It is fun to have snacks to take out by the fire. Whether it be sweet or savory, everyone loves eating by the fire.
I am sharing a few sweet treats and a spiced-cider recipe for you to enjoy during this season of cooler weather and bonfires. I know our family will be sure to take advantage of these recipes to share around the fire.
For the Krispie Layer:
Cookie Dough Layer:
For the Milk Chocolate Ganache:
Line a 9x13 pan with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Once melted add in marshmallows, stirring continuously until they are melted. Immediately remove from heat and stir in cereal. Once the cereal is completely combined with the melted marshmallow, spread into pan and press evenly. Set aside while you're making your cookie dough.
Cookie Dough: Beat butter and both sugars until combined. Add in milk, vanilla and salt and mix until smooth, scraping the sides as necessary. Turn mixer to low and add in the flour until incorporated. Finally stir in the chocolate chips. Spread the cookie dough over the Krispies layer.
Milk Chocolate Ganache: Chop milk chocolate and place in a heat-safe bowl. Heat heavy cream until very hot and steaming, but not boiling. Pour hot cream over the milk chocolate and allow to sit for 1 minute to melt and soften the chocolate. Then stir the mixture until chocolate is completely melted. Allow chocolate to sit for 5 minutes to cool slightly and then pour on the cookie dough layer. Spread the chocolate to the edges of the pan and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes until chocolate is set. Remove from refrigerator and cut into squares.
Notes: Krispies treats are best if served same day. But if you need to, store airtight in refrigerator for up to three days. Allow to come to room temperature before serving.
In a large slow cooker or 4-quart Dutch oven, combine apple cider, brown sugar and orange juice. In a piece of cheesecloth or a coffee filter, add the spices and tie with a piece of baker's twine. Place spices into cider. Cover and let simmer on low heat for 3 to 4 hours until cider is hot and fragrant.
To serve, ladle into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick, orange slice or an apple slice.
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a large sheet cake pan or jelly roll pan with butter or non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.
Cream together butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl or mixer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy. One at a time, beat in eggs, waiting until each is incorporated before adding the next, then add vanilla extract.
Starting and ending with the dry ingredients, alternate between mixing in the flour mixture and milk. Be careful not to overmix.
If using, fold in chopped pecans.
Pour batter into greased cake pan and place in oven. Bake for 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes.
While cake cools, prepare frosting. Combine butter, heavy cream and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk everything together and bring to a boil, then stir in vanilla extract and remove from heat.
Stir in powdered sugar and whisk until smooth, then pour frosting over cooling cake but still slightly warm. Optional: fold pecans into frosting before pouring, or sprinkle over the top.
Here's a few tips before you get started:
Make sure that you line cookie sheet with parchment paper before you start cooking the candy. Make sure that the butter that you use is salted, and no margarine! Have a candy thermometer on hand. Do not use a stick free sauce pan; there is a lot of whisking!
Combine the butter, sugars and half and half in a large saucepan, then turn the heat up to medium. Bring the candy mixture to 240 degrees, and let the candy mixture cook for about 5 minutes without stirring. After the five minutes, add in the vanilla extract, and stir. Remove from the heat. Toss in the pecans, and fold in. Grab a wooden spoon, and stir the hot candy mixture until it thickens. Spoon out the candy mixture onto parchment paper. Let the candy cool completely.
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Cream together butter and sugars in a large bowl or mixer until fluffy and lightened in color. Add in oats, flour and walnuts, then mix in baking soda, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and allspice until combined.
Pour 1/2 crust mixture into lined baking dish and use your hands or a flat-bottomed surface to press crust into an even layer. Place baking dish in oven and bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.
While crust is pre-baking, whisk together sour cream, sugar, egg, honey and vanilla extract in a large bowl, then mix in shredded apples.
Pour mixture over baked bottom crust and spread into an even layer, then top with remaining crumble mixture, pressing gently, so it adheres to filling layer. Place in oven and bake for 35 minutes, or until topping is golden brown. Cover with aluminum foil if topping is browning too quickly. Remove from oven and let cool completely before serving.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 13x18x1-inch cake pan or jelly roll pan, with butter or nonstick spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and salt).
In a separate, large bowl, stir together sugar, water, melted butter, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla and almond extracts until combined. Gradually stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients until just incorporated, then pour mixture into greased cake pan.
Place pan in oven and bake for 18 to 21 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
While cake is baking, whisk together all frosting ingredients except for the sliced almonds until frosting is smooth and desired consistency is reached.
Remove cake from oven and let cool 5 to 8 minutes, then pour icing over the cake and cover with sliced almonds. Let set and cool, then slice into squares and enjoy.
Beat first 4 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer 2 minutes. Stir in coconut and pecans. Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks.
Spread Cream Cheese Frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Chill 2 hours before slicing.
Beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Stir in vanilla and pecans. Frost cake when completely cooled.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray and set aside.
Over medium heat in a skillet melt the butter, stirring consistently. The butter will begin to foam and deepen in color and smell nutty. When small brown bits begin to show up at the bottom, remove it from the heat and allow to cool a little.
In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder together.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, mix together the granulated sugar, packed brown sugar, and brown butter together until fully combined. Add in the vanilla and then each egg one at a time until just mixed.
Slowly add the flour mixture, scraping down the sides as necessary. Mix until just combined.
With a spoon stir in the chocolate chips. Press the dough into the prepared pan and bake for 20 minutes or until the edges just begin to turn golden brown. Allow to cool completely before cutting and serving.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cornstarch and salt until combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together sugars, coconut oil, apple butter, pumpkin and vanilla until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Gently, stir in butterscotch chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. If you leave it in longer like several hours to overnight, you may need to let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping and baking.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with Silpat or parchment papers. Use a small cookie scoop to transfer dough to baking sheet.
Bake until edges are lightly golden and cookies are just set, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
