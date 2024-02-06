Fall recipes to enjoy by a fire

By Susan McClanahan

We have a fire-pit area in our backyard, and during the fall we use it quite often and enjoy it all season. It is fun to have snacks to take out by the fire. Whether it be sweet or savory, everyone loves eating by the fire.

I am sharing a few sweet treats and a spiced-cider recipe for you to enjoy during this season of cooler weather and bonfires. I know our family will be sure to take advantage of these recipes to share around the fire.

Cookie Dough Krispies Treats

For the Krispie Layer:

5 tablespoons butter

8 cups mini marshmallows

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

Cookie Dough Layer:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/3 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

For the Milk Chocolate Ganache:

7 ounces chopped milk chocolate

1/2 cup heavy cream

Line a 9x13 pan with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Once melted add in marshmallows, stirring continuously until they are melted. Immediately remove from heat and stir in cereal. Once the cereal is completely combined with the melted marshmallow, spread into pan and press evenly. Set aside while you're making your cookie dough.

Cookie Dough: Beat butter and both sugars until combined. Add in milk, vanilla and salt and mix until smooth, scraping the sides as necessary. Turn mixer to low and add in the flour until incorporated. Finally stir in the chocolate chips. Spread the cookie dough over the Krispies layer.

Milk Chocolate Ganache: Chop milk chocolate and place in a heat-safe bowl. Heat heavy cream until very hot and steaming, but not boiling. Pour hot cream over the milk chocolate and allow to sit for 1 minute to melt and soften the chocolate. Then stir the mixture until chocolate is completely melted. Allow chocolate to sit for 5 minutes to cool slightly and then pour on the cookie dough layer. Spread the chocolate to the edges of the pan and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes until chocolate is set. Remove from refrigerator and cut into squares.

Notes: Krispies treats are best if served same day. But if you need to, store airtight in refrigerator for up to three days. Allow to come to room temperature before serving.

Warm Spiced Apple Cider

1/2 gallon apple cider

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

8-10 whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks, broken into pieces

8-10 allspice berries or 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a large slow cooker or 4-quart Dutch oven, combine apple cider, brown sugar and orange juice. In a piece of cheesecloth or a coffee filter, add the spices and tie with a piece of baker's twine. Place spices into cider. Cover and let simmer on low heat for 3 to 4 hours until cider is hot and fragrant.

To serve, ladle into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick, orange slice or an apple slice.

Butter Pecan Cake

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups pecans, roughly chopped

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature, divided

1 cup milk

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pecans, optional

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a large sheet cake pan or jelly roll pan with butter or non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.

Cream together butter, sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl or mixer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy. One at a time, beat in eggs, waiting until each is incorporated before adding the next, then add vanilla extract.

Starting and ending with the dry ingredients, alternate between mixing in the flour mixture and milk. Be careful not to overmix.

If using, fold in chopped pecans.

Pour batter into greased cake pan and place in oven. Bake for 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes.

While cake cools, prepare frosting. Combine butter, heavy cream and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk everything together and bring to a boil, then stir in vanilla extract and remove from heat.

Stir in powdered sugar and whisk until smooth, then pour frosting over cooling cake but still slightly warm. Optional: fold pecans into frosting before pouring, or sprinkle over the top.

Best Louisiana Pralines

Here's a few tips before you get started:

Make sure that you line cookie sheet with parchment paper before you start cooking the candy. Make sure that the butter that you use is salted, and no margarine! Have a candy thermometer on hand. Do not use a stick free sauce pan; there is a lot of whisking!

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

7 tablespoons salted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup half and half

Combine the butter, sugars and half and half in a large saucepan, then turn the heat up to medium. Bring the candy mixture to 240 degrees, and let the candy mixture cook for about 5 minutes without stirring. After the five minutes, add in the vanilla extract, and stir. Remove from the heat. Toss in the pecans, and fold in. Grab a wooden spoon, and stir the hot candy mixture until it thickens. Spoon out the candy mixture onto parchment paper. Let the candy cool completely.

Sour Cream Apple Bars

2 cups quick-cooking oats

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon allspice

Filling: