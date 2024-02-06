Fall isn't just apple season; enjoy these recipes using pears

Fall harvest and the turning of the leaves also bring fresh pears in abundance this year, and they are delicious. Where I work, we have been blessed with so many pears from the community. We have had buckets and bushels brought in to enjoy.

With the pear crop being so sweet and good this year, I thought about different ways to use them. I hope you can enjoy these recipes and have fun trying new and different ways to use pears during this season.

Pear, Ham and Cheese Pastry Pockets

This little pocket of baked goodness is perfect with a cup of soup for a delicious weeknight meal.

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

1/4 cup honey Dijon mustard

1 large egg, lightly beaten

8 slices deli ham

4 slices Muenster cheese, halved diagonally

1 medium red pear, very thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unfold each sheet of puff pastry. Cut each into four squares. Spread 1-1/2 teaspoons mustard over each square to within 1/2 inches of edges. Brush egg over edges of pastry.

On one corner of each square, layer ham, cheese, pear and onion. Fold opposite corner over filling, forming a triangle; press edges with a fork to seal. Transfer to ungreased baking sheets. Brush tops with remaining egg.

Bake 10 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled pockets in a freezer container, separating with waxed paper. To use, reheat pockets on a baking sheet in a preheated 400-degree oven until crisp and heated through.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pear-ham-cheese-pastry-pockets/

Pear Crisp

4 Bartlett pears

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 cup brown sugar; divided

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour; divided

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon; divided

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup oatmeal

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter preferred baking dish.

Peel the pears and cut in half, the use a spoon or a melon baller to remove core/seeds. Slice lengthwise into smaller pieces; approximately eighths or smaller.

Place cut pears in a bowl and toss with the vanilla extract.

To the bowl of pears, add 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, toss again to coat pears well. Place coated pears in baking dish.

In a bowl combine the butter, the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, the remaining 1/2 cup all purpose flour, the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and oatmeal together. Use your hands if you need to in order for the butter to be incorporated well with the other ingredients.

Spread mixture over the pears in the baking dish and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until pears are very tender and the top has browned. Be sure to check pears for tenderness and increase cook time by a few minutes at a time.

Source: www.shewearsmanyhats.com/pear-crisp/

Deconstructed Pear Pork Chops

You'll be tempted to eat this main dish right out of the pan but try to resist. These chops are sure to wow guests at the dinner table.

1 package (6 ounces) cornbread stuffing mix

4 boneless pork loin chops (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium pears, chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle chops with pepper and salt. In a large skillet, brown pork chops in butter. Sprinkle with pears and red pepper.

Top with stuffing and onions. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, eight to 10 minutes.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/deconstructed-pear-pork-chops/

Bacon and Pear Salad with Parmesan Dressing

This simple salad is an elegant side dish for any menu. With a blend of fresh pears and warm, comforting flavors, it's perfect for special meals.

2 cups chopped leaf lettuce

2 cups chopped fresh kale

2 medium pears, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

For the Parmesan garlic dressing:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons 2% milk

In a large bowl, combine lettuce and kale. Top with pears, pepper jack cheese and bacon. In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder and pepper. Gradually whisk in enough milk to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/bacon-pear-salad-with-parmesan-dressing/

Glazed Pear Shortcakes

Family and friends will savor every last crumb of this lickety-split dessert. The pound cake absorbs the apricot flavor and the warm sweetness of the pears. Special enough to serve company — and cute, too.

2 medium pears, sliced

2 tablespoons butter

4 teaspoons apricot spreadable fruit

8 thin slices pound cake

4 teaspoons chopped walnuts

4 tablespoons whipped topping

In a small cast-iron skillet, saute pears in butter until tender. Remove from the heat; stir in spreadable fruit.

Place cake slices on four dessert dishes; top with pear mixture, walnuts and whipped topping.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/glazed-pear-shortcakes/

Mushroom Pear Melts

I really like mushrooms with cheese. Add pears, broil away and you have got a scrumptious open-faced sandwich. Serve with a salad and fruity tea.

2 tablespoons butter

4 cups sliced fresh shiitake or baby Portobello mushrooms (about 10 ounces)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 slices whole wheat bread, toasted

2 large ripe Bosc pears, thinly sliced

8 slices provolone cheese

Preheat broiler. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender, five to seven minutes. Stir in salt and pepper.

Place toast slices on a rack of a broiler pan. Top with mushrooms; layer with pears and cheese. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat until cheese is lightly browned, two to three minutes.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/mushroom-pear-melts/

Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken With Pears and Arugula

In this hearty sheet-pan meal, thick pear wedges and chicken thighs seasoned with earthy, warming spices are roasted until soft and tender. Using firm, not-quite-ripe pears prevents them from becoming mushy and falling apart during the cooking process. Swap baby spinach for the arugula and sherry vinegar for the lemon juice, depending on what you have on hand. Serve any leftovers on a bed of fresh arugula, dressed with lemon and olive oil.

6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (2 1/2 to 3 pounds)

Kosher salt and black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger from a 2-inch piece

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 firm, semi-ripe Bartlett or Bosc pears, cored and quartered lengthwise

2 tablespoons raw, unsalted sunflower seeds

2 packed cups baby arugula

1 lemon, halved

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped (optional)

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the center.

Pat the chicken dry and trim excess fat and skin. Sprinkle all over with 2 teaspoons salt, and season with pepper. In a small bowl, mix together the red-pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, ginger and oil. On a sheet pan, rub the chicken and pears all over with the mixture. Arrange chicken skin-side up and pears skin-side down. Cook until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees at the thickest part) and the pears are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. During the last five minutes, add the sunflower seeds to the pan. If there's a lot of fat when finished cooking, tilt the pan and spoon it off until there's a light coating on the surface of the pan.

Scatter the arugula on top, and squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with herbs, if using. Cut the remaining lemon half in quarters and serve.

Source: www.cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1022667-sheet-pan-roasted-chicken-with-pears-and-arugula