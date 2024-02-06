Fall isn't just apple season; enjoy these recipes using pears

Fall harvest and the turning of the leaves also bring fresh pears in abundance this year, and they are delicious. Where I work, we have been blessed with so many pears from the community. We have had buckets and bushels brought in to enjoy.
With the pear crop being so sweet and good this year, I thought about different ways to use them. I hope you can enjoy these recipes and have fun trying new and different ways to use pears during this season.
This little pocket of baked goodness is perfect with a cup of soup for a delicious weeknight meal.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Unfold each sheet of puff pastry. Cut each into four squares. Spread 1-1/2 teaspoons mustard over each square to within 1/2 inches of edges. Brush egg over edges of pastry.
On one corner of each square, layer ham, cheese, pear and onion. Fold opposite corner over filling, forming a triangle; press edges with a fork to seal. Transfer to ungreased baking sheets. Brush tops with remaining egg.
Bake 10 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled pockets in a freezer container, separating with waxed paper. To use, reheat pockets on a baking sheet in a preheated 400-degree oven until crisp and heated through.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pear-ham-cheese-pastry-pockets/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter preferred baking dish.
Peel the pears and cut in half, the use a spoon or a melon baller to remove core/seeds. Slice lengthwise into smaller pieces; approximately eighths or smaller.
Place cut pears in a bowl and toss with the vanilla extract.
To the bowl of pears, add 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, toss again to coat pears well. Place coated pears in baking dish.
In a bowl combine the butter, the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, the remaining 1/2 cup all purpose flour, the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and oatmeal together. Use your hands if you need to in order for the butter to be incorporated well with the other ingredients.
Spread mixture over the pears in the baking dish and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until pears are very tender and the top has browned. Be sure to check pears for tenderness and increase cook time by a few minutes at a time.
Source: www.shewearsmanyhats.com/pear-crisp/
You'll be tempted to eat this main dish right out of the pan but try to resist. These chops are sure to wow guests at the dinner table.
Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle chops with pepper and salt. In a large skillet, brown pork chops in butter. Sprinkle with pears and red pepper.
Top with stuffing and onions. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 145 degrees, eight to 10 minutes.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/deconstructed-pear-pork-chops/
This simple salad is an elegant side dish for any menu. With a blend of fresh pears and warm, comforting flavors, it's perfect for special meals.
For the Parmesan garlic dressing:
In a large bowl, combine lettuce and kale. Top with pears, pepper jack cheese and bacon. In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder and pepper. Gradually whisk in enough milk to reach desired consistency. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/bacon-pear-salad-with-parmesan-dressing/
Family and friends will savor every last crumb of this lickety-split dessert. The pound cake absorbs the apricot flavor and the warm sweetness of the pears. Special enough to serve company — and cute, too.
In a small cast-iron skillet, saute pears in butter until tender. Remove from the heat; stir in spreadable fruit.
Place cake slices on four dessert dishes; top with pear mixture, walnuts and whipped topping.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/glazed-pear-shortcakes/
I really like mushrooms with cheese. Add pears, broil away and you have got a scrumptious open-faced sandwich. Serve with a salad and fruity tea.
Preheat broiler. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender, five to seven minutes. Stir in salt and pepper.
Place toast slices on a rack of a broiler pan. Top with mushrooms; layer with pears and cheese. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat until cheese is lightly browned, two to three minutes.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/mushroom-pear-melts/
In this hearty sheet-pan meal, thick pear wedges and chicken thighs seasoned with earthy, warming spices are roasted until soft and tender. Using firm, not-quite-ripe pears prevents them from becoming mushy and falling apart during the cooking process. Swap baby spinach for the arugula and sherry vinegar for the lemon juice, depending on what you have on hand. Serve any leftovers on a bed of fresh arugula, dressed with lemon and olive oil.
Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the center.
Pat the chicken dry and trim excess fat and skin. Sprinkle all over with 2 teaspoons salt, and season with pepper. In a small bowl, mix together the red-pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, ginger and oil. On a sheet pan, rub the chicken and pears all over with the mixture. Arrange chicken skin-side up and pears skin-side down. Cook until the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees at the thickest part) and the pears are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. During the last five minutes, add the sunflower seeds to the pan. If there's a lot of fat when finished cooking, tilt the pan and spoon it off until there's a light coating on the surface of the pan.
Scatter the arugula on top, and squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with herbs, if using. Cut the remaining lemon half in quarters and serve.
Source: www.cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1022667-sheet-pan-roasted-chicken-with-pears-and-arugula
For a light dessert after a big meal, stuff pears with mascarpone cheese and gingersnap cookies. Add a drizzle of caramel sauce for a sweet touch.
In a small bowl, combine mascarpone, 3/4 cup crushed cookies and lemon zest; refrigerate until serving. Place pears, cut side down, on a greased grill rack. Grill, uncovered, over medium heat or broil four in. from heat five to seven minutes or until pears are tender and begin to caramelize. Cool slightly.
Spoon cheese mixture over pears. Sprinkle with remaining crushed cookies. If desired, drizzle with caramel topping.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/grilled-pears-with-mascarpone-cheese/
Even if you have never tried parsnips you will surely enjoy this salad. Give it a try for a surprisingly delightful salad.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Drop Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoonfuls at a time, 1/2 inch apart onto a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. There should be eight circles. Bake until cheese is melted and golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely.
Combine next eight ingredients. Mix thoroughly. Stir together mayonnaise and water. Add to salad; toss to coat. Serve with Parmesan crisps.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/parsnip-pear-and-pecan-salad/
Here's an easy way to dress up an ordinary roast beef sandwich. A Mediterranean-inspired spread lends tartness while pear slices add fresh flavor and texture.
In a small bowl, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, tomato and feta. Spread over one side of toast slices. Top six toasts with beef, pears, Havarti cheese and lettuce. Top with remaining toast slices, spread side down.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/pear-and-roast-beef-sandwiches/
Pear honey is an old recipe that's been passed down through families for many years. It is especially good with hot biscuits and butter. It's also good on pound cake or even ice cream. Make sure the pears you use are very firm.
Place pears in a food processor; process until finely chopped. In a Dutch oven, combine pears and sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in pineapple; cook and stir five minutes longer.
Remove from heat. Ladle hot liquid into six hot half-pint jars; wipe rims. Seal and allow to cool. Refrigerate up to two weeks.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/homemade-pear-honey/
When our tree branches are loaded with ripe and juicy fruit, I treat my family and friends to lots of easy pear recipes. I always receive raves and requests for this particular pear bread recipe because of the mix of fun ingredients.
In a bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; stir into the egg mixture just until moistened. Toss pears with lemon juice. Stir pears and walnuts into batter (batter will be thick).
Spoon into two greased 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/fresh-pear-bread/
For the peanuts:
For the dressing and assembly:
For the peanuts: Melt butter with orange juice, five-spice powder, salt and sugar in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add peanuts and cook, stirring, until peanuts darken and orange juice mixture reduces to a glaze, five to seven minutes. Scrape peanuts onto a plate; let cool.
Do Ahead: Peanuts can be prepared three days ahead. Let cool; store airtight at room temperature.
For the dressing and assembly: Whisk peanut butter, oil, lime juice, honey, soy sauce and vinegar in a large bowl until smooth. Season dressing with salt.
Cut cauliflower into quarters through stem; trim core. Thinly slice on a mandolin or with a sharp knife; coarsely chop any stray florets. Add cauliflower, Asian pear, arugula, cilantro, and half of peanuts to dressing and toss to coat.
Divide salad among plates or arrange on a platter and top with remaining peanuts.
Source: www.bonappetit.com/recipe/asian-pear-salad-with-peanut-lime-dressing
It's that's time of year when we start thinking about warm comfort food. So, today I'm sharing one of America's favorite breakfast treats, the coffeecake, and sharing an amazing recipe with you.
Toppings:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, five to seven minutes.
Beat in eggs and vanilla.
Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to mixture alternately with sour cream.
Fold in apples and pear. Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon. Cut in butter (should resembles coarse crumbs).
Stir in pecans. Sprinkle over batter.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-pear-coffee-cake/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.