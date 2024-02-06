Fall into some s'mores recipes

Before long it will be bonfire time as evenings get cooler, and that makes me think of s'mores made around the fire. There is something special about sharing a s'more experience with friends.
I went looking for variations and recipes for all-things-s'mores and boy was I surprised! I found cookies, all types of desserts including pie, frozen treats, nachos, dessert bars of every kind imaginable and even bacon s'mores.
Today I am sharing just a small sampling of all of the recipes I found for s'mores. If you are looking for something different from these recipes, you don't have to look very far to find many others that you can enjoy at your next gathering of family or friends. Have fun!
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut each bacon slice in half. On flat surface, arrange 2 bacon half-slices side-by-side. Weave 2 bacon half-slices in opposite direction. Very carefully lift bacon lattice to large rimmed baking pan. Repeat with remaining bacon. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until crisp. Remove from baking pan and drain.
For each s'more, layer 1 graham square, 1 bacon square, 1 chocolate quarter, 1 bacon square, 1 toasted marshmallow, 1 bacon square and 1 graham square. Serves four.
Source: hormel.com/Recipes/Bacon-SMores.aspx?fbclid=IwAR3gm3aO-_Y-Oykgmke9JKwoN22Vj3J5loZ9wvo91lwBD5zYAhdQJ4ZcWPg
These really are the best S'mores Bars! Chocolate, peanut butter, and marshmallow sandwiched between two layers of a graham cookie crust. Everyone's favorite summer snack (S'MORES, please!) in dessert bar form!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Beat the butter and both sugars. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the graham cracker crumbs.
Line an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment. Press half of the dough into the bottom of the pan. Lift out the parchment with the dough on it and set it aside, this will be your top cookie layer.
Line again with parchment and press the remaining dough into the bottom of the pan. Layer with the chocolate bars, peanut butter, and marshmallow creme. Gently flip and place the prepared top cookie layer onto the top of the bars and peel the parchment off the top.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top.
For the cleanest slices, let the bars rest for four to six hours or give them a bit of time in the fridge so they can solidify enough for a clean cut! More info in the notes.
Note: In the first one to three hours, the bars will be warm and gooey. They are delicious for eating in a bowl on your couch! But not ideal for a potluck or event because they are gooey and messy.
After four to six hours of resting, the melty layers of the bars will start to set and solidify. You can speed up this process by popping the bars in the fridge, and once they are set, you can get nice clean slices and they work great for sharing! I initially worried about the marshmallow layer getting too hard or sticky in the fridge, but I've never run into that issue. In fact, I usually store the leftover bars (the very few that are left) in the fridge and the marshmallow layer stays soft!
Source: www.pinchofyum.com/smores-bars
Stir together the pudding mix and milk. Let it sit for five minutes to thicken.
Line an 8-inch-by-10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Evenly spread the pudding in the bottom of the baking pan. Put the pudding in the freezer for one hour or until it is frozen.
Spread the Cool Whip evenly over the pudding. Put back in the freezer until it is frozen.
Break up the graham crackers into 48 pieces. Spread 24 graham crackers over the top of the frozen Cool Whip. Place a baking sheet over the baking pan and flip over. Remove the parchment paper and add the remaining 24 graham crackers. Carefully cut into 24 pieces.
Source: www.healthydiet4ever.com/frozen-smores/?fbclid=IwAR0hIr0CfogzdMWbzhCrVKrWKBe0jomEYF4yutUUsvln74VhYphQFj2Y9aw
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a small mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar, and melted butter.
Grease a 24 cup mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Scoop the graham cracker crust mixture into the 24 cups. Gently press the crumbs into the bottom of each cup and up the sides to form little cups.
Bake the mini graham cracker crusts at 350 degrees for 4 minutes until golden brown.
Cut each marshmallow in half to make 24 round marshmallows. Place one marshmallow in each graham cracker cup, cut side of the marshmallow facing down.
Set the oven to broil. Place the pan back in the oven under the broiler and broil for one to two minutes, just until the marshmallows are toasted to your liking.
Watch them carefully, the marshmallows can burn fast. Remove from the oven.
Top each marshmallow with a piece of the Hershey's chocolate bar. Allow the s'mores cookie cups to cool for 15 minutes, then use a butter knife to remove them from the pan.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/smores-cookie-cups/?fbclid=IwAR1zk3qTkTWk-tv-WQnlYnWRz5y6QZr5ZQBJWQs_8ZjV6kiOqu1gpglomAc
These pumpkin s'mores cookies are bursting with fall flavors, and are the perfect chewy, sweet treat you need to try your hands at!
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the pumpkin puree, egg, and vanilla extract until well combined. (add the orange food coloring into this step if you plan to use it)
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix. Gently fold in the chocolate chips, mini marshmallows and graham cracker pieces.
Using a 1/2-inch cookie scoop or spoon, drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2-inches apart. (Top each cookie dough ball by pressing in a few extra marshmallows, chocolate chips and pieces of graham crackers into the top of each one)
Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the edges are golden but the center is still soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Serve the Pumpkin S'mores Cookies at room temperature and enjoy with a glass of milk or warm beverage of your choice!
Notes: You can store these cookies in an airtight container for up to five days at room temperature.
If you like your cookies a little gooier, try baking them for a shorter time. If you prefer them crisper, leave them in for the full 14 minutes. Feel free to customize the recipe by adding nuts or using different types of chocolate.
You can choose to freeze the cookie dough balls and then bake them after topping them when you want to. You can swap these with caramel chips or butterscotch chips if you want to.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/pumpkin-smores-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2JJf0Jvyx16iLyh2VlF9i_3k_bf8ydCIDgcSUW3TScCWAvmjW1NEVb-Jk
These easy Golden Grahams s'mores bars are made with Golden Grahams cereal. I cannot believe how simple and addicting these are!
Grease 13-by-9-inch pan with butter. Reserve 1 cup of marshmallows.
In a large saucepan, melt the chocolate chips, butter, corn syrup and remaining marshmallows over low heat. Stir until completely melted. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
Pour cereal into saucepan. Stir until coated with the melted chocolate mixture. Stir in remaining 1 cup marshmallows.
With buttered back of spoon, lightly press mixture in pan. Cool at least 1 hour or until firm. Store loosely covered at room temperature.
Source: www.pinchofyum.com/golden-grahams-smores-bars
If you're looking for a pie that will offer lots of comfort, then S'mores Pie is for you! It has three layers, crust, filling, and the topping! All three will make this pie utterly delicious.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Crust: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch pie plate and set aside. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine graham crackers and brown sugar. Add in the melted butter and mix until well coated and the texture is like wet sand. Press the crust mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie plate. Place into the preheated oven on the center rack and bake for 10 minutes, until set. Once baked, remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely.
Filling: Pour the heavy cream into a small microwave safe bowl. Place into the microwave and heat for 1 minute. Place the chocolate chips in a medium sized heat proof bowl. Once the heavy cream is heated, pour over the chocolate chips and add in the vanilla. Let the mixture sit for 1 minute, then mix until smooth and completely melted. Pour the mixture into the cooled crust. Lightly cover and place into the fridge to chill overnight or until set.
Topping: Once the pie is set, remove from the fridge. Top with a layer of mini marshmallows, then add a couple of mini chocolate bars and graham cracker pieces. Place the pie into the oven at 350 degrees and bake for 5-7 minutes or until the marshmallows are browned.
Storage: Pie may be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/homemade-smores-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3W2KTJEY_5OYCoHWNuJjCBgRm8ItNKuAirI1kblqJzQi72chtKGTTrUow
Say goodbye to boring squares and hello to these fun S'mores Rice Krispies Treats Pinwheels! Layers of marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker Rice Krispies treats are rolled up into the perfect bite-size package! Irresistible!
Preheat oven to 200 degrees.
Line a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan with waxed paper. Butter the waxed paper and set aside.
Combine marshmallows and one quarter cup of butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and heat on high for 30 seconds, stir. Repeat until completely blended. Stir in cereal and graham cracker crumbs. Press mixture into prepared pan. Spread marshmallow creme on top using an offset spatula. Place Hershey's bars on top of the marshmallow creme.
Place in oven for two minutes. Use a spatula to spread the softened chocolate. Let cool for 10 minutes.
Roll up jellyroll style (like a cinnamon roll), starting on the long side. Peel away the waxed paper as you roll. Pinch the seams together.
Place seam side down and refrigerate for 30-45 minutes or until chocolate has set.
Slice and serve!
Source: www.momontimeout.com/smores-rice-krispies-treats-pinwheels/#recipe
S'mores Lush Dessert is filled with s'mores flavors without stepping foot near a fire.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
Combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a small mixing bowl. This should appear and feel like wet sand. Place crumbs in the bottom of the 9x13 baking sheet and press firmly and flat with the palms of your hands. Bake for 11-12 minutes. When done, allow to come to room temperature before use.
After the crust has cooled, use a large mixing bowl to cream together cream cheese and powdered sugar using an electric hand or stand mixer. Mix until smooth. Add 1 tub of whipped topping and the mallow cream. Mix again until smooth and set aside.
In a separate large bowl, combine pudding mix and cold milk. Mix until well blended. The pudding will start to set soon after.
Using a rubber spatula, add the cream cheese mixture over the crust and spread evenly. Top with the pudding mixture, spreading evenly around the entire dish. Top with the final tub of whipped topping, spreading evenly over top.
Top cake with mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and Hershey bar pieces.
Cover and place the cake inside the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight before serving.
Notes: Leftovers can be covered tightly and stored in the fridge for 3-4 days.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/smores-lush-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR3Z37R6XRAl1530j-aHFs0q9O9Vv1oiQlwMrJh37v2J4MYWktCrgBGZ5gY#wprm-recipe-container-95697
S'mores Ice Cream Sandwich Cake is a fun way to transform the classic camping treat into a delicious frozen layered dessert!
In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 tub of whipped topping, mallow cream and about 3/4 of the mini marshmallows. Mix until fully blended. Add in all but a handful of the crushed graham crackers and Hershey bar pieces. Mix thoroughly and set aside.
In the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, lay the first layer of ice cream sandwiches flat, flush, and side by side one another. You may have to cut an ice cream sandwich in half for them to cover the bottom of the dish evenly.
Pour the mixture over ice cream sandwiches and spread evenly using a rubber spatula.
Top with remaining ice cream sandwiches, covering the S'mores mixture completely.
Add the remaining tub of whipped topping over the ice cream sandwiches and spread evenly with the rubber spatula. Top with the remaining mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and Hershey bar pieces.
Cover and place inside the freezer for 6 hours or overnight before serving.
Notes: Store this dessert covered in the freezer for 10-14 days after preparing.
Tips: Be sure not to leave the ice cream sandwiches out too long while preparing the cake. Otherwise, they can become too melted to use. Be sure to use a 9-by-13 baking dish for this recipe. Your cake should fill right up to the brim of the dish. You don't need to crush the graham cracker crumbs very fine. Larger crumbs work well with this recipe. Mini Hershey bars work great for this recipe. This recipe has a great s'more flavor blend throughout. Plus a fun texture while eating between the ice cream, fluffy marshmallows and crumbs throughout.
The primary taste of this dish comes from the vanilla ice cream, chocolate sandwich wafers and marshmallows. You can also top this recipe with canned whipped topping and chocolate syrup.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/smores-ice-cream-sandwich-cake/
Our Ooey Gooey S'mores Dip may be the definition of easy dessert! Only 2 ingredients and about 15 minutes to make! Grab some fruit, graham crackers or cookies for dipping (or just a spoon!)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease your cast iron skillet or baking dish
Place chocolate in a single layer along the bottom of the pan or dish. Top the chocolate with marshmallows.
Place in the oven for 10 - 15 minutes, until marshmallows are golden. Watch carefully because the marshmallows can burn.
Let sit and cool for about 5 minutes, then serve directly in baking dish.
Serve with graham crackers, fruit, cookies, pretzels, animal crackers, vanilla wafer cookies, strawberries, bananas, pretzels (sweet and salty — YUM!), Ritz crackers, potato chips, and apple slices for dipping.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/smores-dip/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
