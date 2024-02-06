Fall into some s'mores recipes

Before long it will be bonfire time as evenings get cooler, and that makes me think of s'mores made around the fire. There is something special about sharing a s'more experience with friends.

I went looking for variations and recipes for all-things-s'mores and boy was I surprised! I found cookies, all types of desserts including pie, frozen treats, nachos, dessert bars of every kind imaginable and even bacon s'mores.

Today I am sharing just a small sampling of all of the recipes I found for s'mores. If you are looking for something different from these recipes, you don't have to look very far to find many others that you can enjoy at your next gathering of family or friends. Have fun!

Bacon S'mores

24 slices premium brown sugar bacon

4 graham crackers, broken in half (8 squares)

1 (1.55-ounce) milk chocolate bar, quartered

4 marshmallows, toasted

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut each bacon slice in half. On flat surface, arrange 2 bacon half-slices side-by-side. Weave 2 bacon half-slices in opposite direction. Very carefully lift bacon lattice to large rimmed baking pan. Repeat with remaining bacon. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until crisp. Remove from baking pan and drain.

For each s'more, layer 1 graham square, 1 bacon square, 1 chocolate quarter, 1 bacon square, 1 toasted marshmallow, 1 bacon square and 1 graham square. Serves four.

Best S'mores Bars

These really are the best S'mores Bars! Chocolate, peanut butter, and marshmallow sandwiched between two layers of a graham cookie crust. Everyone's favorite summer snack (S'MORES, please!) in dessert bar form!

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

6 graham crackers, crushed into crumbs (1 graham cracker = 1 rectangle)

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 (4-ounce) chocolate bars (the extra big, extra-thick size)

1 (7-ounce) jar of marshmallow creme

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Beat the butter and both sugars. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the graham cracker crumbs.

Line an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment. Press half of the dough into the bottom of the pan. Lift out the parchment with the dough on it and set it aside, this will be your top cookie layer.

Line again with parchment and press the remaining dough into the bottom of the pan. Layer with the chocolate bars, peanut butter, and marshmallow creme. Gently flip and place the prepared top cookie layer onto the top of the bars and peel the parchment off the top.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown on top.

For the cleanest slices, let the bars rest for four to six hours or give them a bit of time in the fridge so they can solidify enough for a clean cut! More info in the notes.

Note: In the first one to three hours, the bars will be warm and gooey. They are delicious for eating in a bowl on your couch! But not ideal for a potluck or event because they are gooey and messy.

After four to six hours of resting, the melty layers of the bars will start to set and solidify. You can speed up this process by popping the bars in the fridge, and once they are set, you can get nice clean slices and they work great for sharing! I initially worried about the marshmallow layer getting too hard or sticky in the fridge, but I've never run into that issue. In fact, I usually store the leftover bars (the very few that are left) in the fridge and the marshmallow layer stays soft!

Frozen S'mores

12 graham cracker sheets

1 box sugar free chocolate pudding mix (1.4 ounce box)

2 cups fat free skim milk

6 ounces fat free Cool Whip

Stir together the pudding mix and milk. Let it sit for five minutes to thicken.

Line an 8-inch-by-10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Evenly spread the pudding in the bottom of the baking pan. Put the pudding in the freezer for one hour or until it is frozen.

Spread the Cool Whip evenly over the pudding. Put back in the freezer until it is frozen.

Break up the graham crackers into 48 pieces. Spread 24 graham crackers over the top of the frozen Cool Whip. Place a baking sheet over the baking pan and flip over. Remove the parchment paper and add the remaining 24 graham crackers. Carefully cut into 24 pieces.

S'mores Cookie Cups

1 cup finely crush graham cracker crumbs about 7 whole graham cracker sheets

1/4 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

12 marshmallows regular size, not mini marshmallows

2 full size Hershey's Chocolate Bars unwrapped and divided into 24 pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar, and melted butter.

Grease a 24 cup mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Scoop the graham cracker crust mixture into the 24 cups. Gently press the crumbs into the bottom of each cup and up the sides to form little cups.

Bake the mini graham cracker crusts at 350 degrees for 4 minutes until golden brown.

Cut each marshmallow in half to make 24 round marshmallows. Place one marshmallow in each graham cracker cup, cut side of the marshmallow facing down.

Set the oven to broil. Place the pan back in the oven under the broiler and broil for one to two minutes, just until the marshmallows are toasted to your liking.

Watch them carefully, the marshmallows can burn fast. Remove from the oven.

Top each marshmallow with a piece of the Hershey's chocolate bar. Allow the s'mores cookie cups to cool for 15 minutes, then use a butter knife to remove them from the pan.

Pumpkin S'mores Cookies

These pumpkin s'mores cookies are bursting with fall flavors, and are the perfect chewy, sweet treat you need to try your hands at!

1 cup butter unsalted, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

8 graham crackers broken into small pieces

Optional: 1 teaspoon of orange food coloring

Optional: 1/2 cup extra of chocolate chips marshmallows and crushed graham crackers for garnishing.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the pumpkin puree, egg, and vanilla extract until well combined. (add the orange food coloring into this step if you plan to use it)

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix. Gently fold in the chocolate chips, mini marshmallows and graham cracker pieces.

Using a 1/2-inch cookie scoop or spoon, drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 2-inches apart. (Top each cookie dough ball by pressing in a few extra marshmallows, chocolate chips and pieces of graham crackers into the top of each one)

Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the edges are golden but the center is still soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Serve the Pumpkin S'mores Cookies at room temperature and enjoy with a glass of milk or warm beverage of your choice!

Notes: You can store these cookies in an airtight container for up to five days at room temperature.

If you like your cookies a little gooier, try baking them for a shorter time. If you prefer them crisper, leave them in for the full 14 minutes. Feel free to customize the recipe by adding nuts or using different types of chocolate.

You can choose to freeze the cookie dough balls and then bake them after topping them when you want to. You can swap these with caramel chips or butterscotch chips if you want to.

Golden Graham S'mores Bars

These easy Golden Grahams s'mores bars are made with Golden Grahams cereal. I cannot believe how simple and addicting these are!

1 bag (10.5 ounce) miniature marshmallows (5 1/2 cups)

1 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips (9 ounces)

5 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 box (13 ounce) Golden Grahams cereal (8 cups)

Grease 13-by-9-inch pan with butter. Reserve 1 cup of marshmallows.

In a large saucepan, melt the chocolate chips, butter, corn syrup and remaining marshmallows over low heat. Stir until completely melted. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

Pour cereal into saucepan. Stir until coated with the melted chocolate mixture. Stir in remaining 1 cup marshmallows.

With buttered back of spoon, lightly press mixture in pan. Cool at least 1 hour or until firm. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

S'mores Pie

If you're looking for a pie that will offer lots of comfort, then S'mores Pie is for you! It has three layers, crust, filling, and the topping! All three will make this pie utterly delicious.

Crust:

2 cups crushed graham crackers

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons melted butter

Filling: