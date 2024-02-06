Fall into pumpkin recipes

As some of you may know, I have a new daughter-in-law, Anna, whom I adore. Our son and Anna were married in late June, and we have had so much fun welcoming her into our family. Anna enjoys cooking, and she plans their meals and grocery list; I'm so proud of them for doing so. Saving money and spending time together in the kitchen is a win-win for everyone.

Anna also loves fall. I think she loves everything about it including sweater weather, sunflowers, pumpkins, the smells of fall and pretty fall decorations. In thinking about fall and pumpkins, I have pulled together an all-pumpkin column today to celebrate Anna and fall. It includes appetizers and dips, soups, entrees and lots of sweet treats. There will certainly be a little something for everyone.

Happy Fall y'all!

Pumpkin-Sausage Penne

16-ounce package penne pasta, uncooked

16-ounce package maple-flavored ground pork sausage

8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup butter, sliced

1/2 cup milk

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nutmeg to taste

Optional: additional grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a skillet, brown sausage over medium heat; drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, combine cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until cream cheese is melted, stirring frequently. Stir in pumpkin and spices; cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Add cooked pasta and sausage; toss lightly.

Serve topped with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired. Makes eight servings.

The Great Pumpkin Dip

15-ounce can pumpkin

15-ounce jar creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Apple slices

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except apples until smooth. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Serve with apple slices. Serves 10.

Farmstead Pumpkin Casserole

15-ounce can pumpkin

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

4 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Pour into a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set. Makes six to eight servings.

Dinner in a Pumpkin

8 to 10-pound pumpkin

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups tomato juice

3 cups cabbage, shredded

1/2 pound green beans, sliced

1 cup instant rice, uncooked

Wash pumpkin and cut off top; scrape out seeds and discard.

Cook ground beef slightly; drain off fat. Add onion and garlic; saute slightly. Mix in seasonings and tomato juice.

Layer one-third each of the cabbage, green beans, rice and meat mixture in pumpkin. Repeat layers and replace lid.

Bake at 350 degrees for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until pumpkin is soft when pierced with a fork. Serves six to eight.

Pumpkin Cornbread

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons honey

2 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup buttermilk

Heat one tablespoon butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for five minutes, or until softened and golden.

In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper; set aside.

In a separate bowl, stir together pumpkin, honey, eggs, buttermilk and onion mixture.

Add remaining butter to a 9-inch by 9-inch baking pan. Set pan in oven; bake at 400 degrees until butter is melted. Swirl pan to coat with butter. Pour melted butter into pumpkin mixture; stir to combine.

Add pumpkin mixture to cornmeal mixture; stir just until moistened. Pour batter into pan; smooth top.

Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes nine servings.

Pumpkin Harvest Hot White Chocolate

15 ounce can pumpkin

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

4 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 1/4 cups white chocolate chips

Garnish: whipped cream, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon sticks

In a large saucepan, combine pumpkin, milks, vanilla and spice; whisk well. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently. Add chocolate chips, stir until melted. Pour into mugs; garnish with whipped cream, a sprinkle of spice and a cinnamon stick for stirring. Makes six to eight servings.

Pumpkin Harvest Bread

2 cups sugar

2/3 cup butter, softened

15-ounce can pumpkin

2/3 cup milk

4 eggs, beaten

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2/3 cup raisins

2/3 cup chopped nuts

Blend sugar and butter in a mixing bowl; add pumpkin, milk and eggs. Set aside.

Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and spices in another bowl; stir into pumpkin mixture. Add raisins and nuts.

Spoon into 2 greased 8-by-4-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 10 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Makes two loaves.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

2 cups milk

1/2 cup brewed espresso or 3/4 cup strong brewed coffee

2 tablespoons canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Garnish: whipped cream, cinnamon

Combine milk and espresso or coffee in a mini slow cooker. Whisk in pumpkin, sugar, vanilla and spice until combined. Cover and cook on high setting for 2 hours, or until warmed through. Whisk again before serving.

Top mugs with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon. Serves two to three.

Curried Pumpkin Bisque

1 onion, chopped

1/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

15-ounce can pumpkin

14 1/2 ounce can chicken broth

12 ounce can evaporated milk

Optional: red pepper flakes, whipping cream

In a skillet over medium heat, saute onion in butter until onion is translucent. Add flour and seasonings, stirring constantly. Slowly stir in pumpkin and broth; simmer for two to three minutes. Add evaporated milk; heat until bisque is simmering, but not yet boiling. Garnish individual bowls of soup with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes or a swirl of cream before serving, if desired. Serves four to five.

Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1 cup long-cooking oats, uncooked

1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked

2/3 cup dried cranberries

2/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup ground flax seed

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

2 eggs, beaten

Combine coconut oil with honey in a small bowl; microwave just until melted and set aside. In a large bowl, combine oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, flax seed, spice and salt; stir to mix. Add pumpkin, eggs and warm coconut oil mixture; stir until well blended.

Drop dough by 1/4-cup scoops onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Flatten each scoop (cookies will not spread). Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until edges are golden. Cool cookies on baking sheet; remove to an airtight container. Makes one dozen.

Pumpkin Chili

3 pounds ground beef

3 (14 1/2 ounce) cans diced tomatoes

2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

15-ounce can pumpkin

2 green peppers, chopped

2 onions, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Brown ground beef in a large pot over medium heat, stirring to crumble; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, for one to 2 hours, adding water as necessary. Makes 12 servings.

Make Ahead Pumpkin Pie French Toast

1 loaf French, Italian, challah or Hawaiian bread, cut into 1-inch slices

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup egg substitute

1 cup half-and-half

1 1/2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 to 2 tablespoons butter, sliced

Arrange bread slices in the bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Whisk together eggs, egg substitute, half-and-half, milk, salt, vanilla and spice. Stir in brown sugar; pour mixture over bread slices.

Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Dot top with butter and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serves eight.

Cinnamon Pumpkin Pancakes

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup skim milk

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

2 eggs, separated and divided

1 1/2 tablespoons oil

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, blend together milk, pumpkin, beaten egg yolk and oil. Add pumpkin mixture to flour mixture all at once, stirring until just blended. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gently fold into pancake batter.

Spoon two to three tablespoons batter onto a griddle sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray. Cook until bubbles begin to form around edges; turn and cook until second side is golden. Makes two dozen, serves six.

Pumpkin Dip

1 pound package powdered sugar

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

2 (30- ounce) can pumpkin pie filling

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Blend powdered sugar and cream cheese together until fluffy; mix in pumpkin pie filling, cinnamon and ginger. Cover and chill. Makes seven cups.