FeaturesOctober 10, 2019

Fall into pumpkin recipes

As some of you may know, I have a new daughter-in-law, Anna, whom I adore. Our son and Anna were married in late June, and we have had so much fun welcoming her into our family. Anna enjoys cooking, and she plans their meals and grocery list; I'm so proud of them for doing so. Saving money and spending time together in the kitchen is a win-win for everyone...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

As some of you may know, I have a new daughter-in-law, Anna, whom I adore. Our son and Anna were married in late June, and we have had so much fun welcoming her into our family. Anna enjoys cooking, and she plans their meals and grocery list; I'm so proud of them for doing so. Saving money and spending time together in the kitchen is a win-win for everyone.

Anna also loves fall. I think she loves everything about it including sweater weather, sunflowers, pumpkins, the smells of fall and pretty fall decorations. In thinking about fall and pumpkins, I have pulled together an all-pumpkin column today to celebrate Anna and fall. It includes appetizers and dips, soups, entrees and lots of sweet treats. There will certainly be a little something for everyone.

Happy Fall y'all!

Pumpkin-Sausage Penne

  • 16-ounce package penne pasta, uncooked
  • 16-ounce package maple-flavored ground pork sausage
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed
  • 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup butter, sliced
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Nutmeg to taste
  • Optional: additional grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a skillet, brown sausage over medium heat; drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, combine cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, butter and milk in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until cream cheese is melted, stirring frequently. Stir in pumpkin and spices; cook until heated through, stirring occasionally. Add cooked pasta and sausage; toss lightly.

Serve topped with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired. Makes eight servings.

The Great Pumpkin Dip

  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 15-ounce jar creamy peanut butter
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • Apple slices

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except apples until smooth. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving. Serve with apple slices. Serves 10.

Farmstead Pumpkin Casserole

  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a bowl; mix well. Pour into a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish.

Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set. Makes six to eight servings.

Dinner in a Pumpkin

  • 8 to 10-pound pumpkin
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups tomato juice
  • 3 cups cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 pound green beans, sliced
  • 1 cup instant rice, uncooked

Wash pumpkin and cut off top; scrape out seeds and discard.

Cook ground beef slightly; drain off fat. Add onion and garlic; saute slightly. Mix in seasonings and tomato juice.

Layer one-third each of the cabbage, green beans, rice and meat mixture in pumpkin. Repeat layers and replace lid.

Bake at 350 degrees for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until pumpkin is soft when pierced with a fork. Serves six to eight.

Pumpkin Cornbread

  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk

Heat one tablespoon butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Saute onion for five minutes, or until softened and golden.

In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper; set aside.

In a separate bowl, stir together pumpkin, honey, eggs, buttermilk and onion mixture.

Add remaining butter to a 9-inch by 9-inch baking pan. Set pan in oven; bake at 400 degrees until butter is melted. Swirl pan to coat with butter. Pour melted butter into pumpkin mixture; stir to combine.

Add pumpkin mixture to cornmeal mixture; stir just until moistened. Pour batter into pan; smooth top.

Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes nine servings.

Pumpkin Harvest Hot White Chocolate

  • 15 ounce can pumpkin
  • 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 1/4 cups white chocolate chips
  • Garnish: whipped cream, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon sticks

In a large saucepan, combine pumpkin, milks, vanilla and spice; whisk well. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently. Add chocolate chips, stir until melted. Pour into mugs; garnish with whipped cream, a sprinkle of spice and a cinnamon stick for stirring. Makes six to eight servings.

Pumpkin Harvest Bread

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2/3 cup butter, softened
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2/3 cup raisins
  • 2/3 cup chopped nuts

Blend sugar and butter in a mixing bowl; add pumpkin, milk and eggs. Set aside.

Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and spices in another bowl; stir into pumpkin mixture. Add raisins and nuts.

Spoon into 2 greased 8-by-4-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour and 10 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Makes two loaves.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup brewed espresso or 3/4 cup strong brewed coffee
  • 2 tablespoons canned pumpkin
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Garnish: whipped cream, cinnamon

Combine milk and espresso or coffee in a mini slow cooker. Whisk in pumpkin, sugar, vanilla and spice until combined. Cover and cook on high setting for 2 hours, or until warmed through. Whisk again before serving.

Top mugs with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon. Serves two to three.

Curried Pumpkin Bisque

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 14 1/2 ounce can chicken broth
  • 12 ounce can evaporated milk
  • Optional: red pepper flakes, whipping cream

In a skillet over medium heat, saute onion in butter until onion is translucent. Add flour and seasonings, stirring constantly. Slowly stir in pumpkin and broth; simmer for two to three minutes. Add evaporated milk; heat until bisque is simmering, but not yet boiling. Garnish individual bowls of soup with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes or a swirl of cream before serving, if desired. Serves four to five.

Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 cup long-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 2/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup ground flax seed
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 eggs, beaten

Combine coconut oil with honey in a small bowl; microwave just until melted and set aside. In a large bowl, combine oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, flax seed, spice and salt; stir to mix. Add pumpkin, eggs and warm coconut oil mixture; stir until well blended.

Drop dough by 1/4-cup scoops onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Flatten each scoop (cookies will not spread). Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until edges are golden. Cool cookies on baking sheet; remove to an airtight container. Makes one dozen.

Pumpkin Chili

  • 3 pounds ground beef
  • 3 (14 1/2 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 2 green peppers, chopped
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Brown ground beef in a large pot over medium heat, stirring to crumble; drain. Stir in remaining ingredients; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, for one to 2 hours, adding water as necessary. Makes 12 servings.

Make Ahead Pumpkin Pie French Toast

  • 1 loaf French, Italian, challah or Hawaiian bread, cut into 1-inch slices
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup egg substitute
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons butter, sliced

Arrange bread slices in the bottom of a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Whisk together eggs, egg substitute, half-and-half, milk, salt, vanilla and spice. Stir in brown sugar; pour mixture over bread slices.

Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Dot top with butter and bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serves eight.

Cinnamon Pumpkin Pancakes

  • 1 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 eggs, separated and divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, blend together milk, pumpkin, beaten egg yolk and oil. Add pumpkin mixture to flour mixture all at once, stirring until just blended. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gently fold into pancake batter.

Spoon two to three tablespoons batter onto a griddle sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray. Cook until bubbles begin to form around edges; turn and cook until second side is golden. Makes two dozen, serves six.

Pumpkin Dip

  • 1 pound package powdered sugar
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 (30- ounce) can pumpkin pie filling
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger

Blend powdered sugar and cream cheese together until fluffy; mix in pumpkin pie filling, cinnamon and ginger. Cover and chill. Makes seven cups.

Glazed Pumpkin Scones

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 cup butter, diced
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 egg, beaten

Powdered Sugar Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and spice in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender until crumbly; set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk and egg. Fold pumpkin mixture into flour mixture.

Form dough into a ball; pat out dough onto a floured surface. Form into a 9-inch circle. Cut into 8 wedges and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes.

Prepare Powdered Sugar Glaze: Mix all ingredients together, adding enough milk for a drizzling consistency. Drizzle scones with Powdered Sugar Glaze; allow to set. Makes eight scones.

Spicy Whole Wheat Pumpkin Waffles

  • 1 1/3 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 4 egg whites, beaten
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • Garnish: maple syrup
  • Optional: toasted pumpkin seeds

In a small bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and spices; set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg whites, pumpkin and buttermilk. Add to flour mixture; stir just to combine.

Heat a waffle iron until hot; spray with non-stick vegetable spray. Add batter to waffle iron by 1/2 cupfuls; bake according to manufacturer's instructions. Repeat with remaining batter.

Serve waffles topped with maple syrup; sprinkle with pumpkin seeds, if desired. Makes four large waffles or eight pancakes.

Easy Pumpkin Muffins

  • 18-ounce package carrot cake mix
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins

Mix dry cake mix and pumpkin together to make a very thick batter. Add raisins and mix well. Fill paper-lined muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, until muffins test done. Makes one dozen.

Jolly Pumpkin Oatmeal

  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats, uncooked
  • 1/4 to 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin pie mix
  • 2 tablespoons raisins
  • Garnish: sugar

Combine oats and 1/4 cup milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high setting one to two minutes, stirring once. Stir in pumpkin; stir in remaining milk as needed to reach desired consistency. Microwave an additional 30 seconds until heated through. Stir in raisins; add sugar to taste before serving. Serves two.

Pumpkin Spice Fudge

  • 3 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 2/3 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 12 ounce package butterscotch chips
  • 7 ounce marshmallow crÃ¨me
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a heavy large saucepan, combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk, pumpkin and spice.

Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir until mixture reaches the soft-ball stage, or 230 to 235 degrees on a candy thermometer.

Remove from heat; add butterscotch chips and stir until melted. Add marshmallow crÃ¨me and vanilla; mix well.

Pour into a buttered 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cool; cut into squares. Makes 2-1/2 dozen pieces.

Chocolaty Pumpkin Cookies

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup shortening
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Beat sugar and shortening at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add pumpkin, egg and vanilla, beating until blended; set aside.

Combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl; gradually add to shortening mixture, beating well. Fold in chocolate chips.

Drop by tablespoonfuls onto un-greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and browned on bottom. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Combine brown sugar, butter and milk in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat; boil two minutes. Remove from heat. Add powdered sugar. Beat at medium speed with an electric mixture is smooth. Drizzle cookies with frosting. Makes two dozen.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 18 1/2 ounce package spice cake mix
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk

Marshmallow Filling:

  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups marshmallow crÃ¨me
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

With an electric mixer on medium speed, beat pumpkin and butter together until smooth. Add dry cake mix, eggs and milk. Beat on low speed until combined; increase speed to medium speed and beat for one minute.

Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls, three inches apart, onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes, until set and edges are lightly golden. Carefully remove cookies to a wire rack; cool.

Prepare Marshmallow Filling: Blend together cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients; beat until well combined. Spread half of cookies with 2-1/2 tablespoons filling; top with remaining cookies. Keep chilled. Makes 15.

Pumpkin-Cranberry Bread

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1 cup cranberries

Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt in a large mixing bowl; set aside. Blend eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil together in a small mixing bowl; add to flour mixture. Stir until just moistened; fold in cranberries.

Spoon batter into two greased and floured 9-by-5-inch loaf pans; bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes to one hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center removes clean. Cool in pans for five to 10 minutes; remove to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 16 servings.

Pumpkin Pillows

  • 18 1/2 ounce package white cake mix
  • 15-ounce can pumpkin
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon ground ginger
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon nutmeg
  • 6-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips

Combine dry cake mix, pumpkin, egg and spices in a bowl. Stir until well blended; fold in chocolate chips.

Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Makes about six dozen.

Pumpkin Spice Bars

  • 18 1/4 ounce package spice cake mix
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon butter, melted and divided
  • 1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup white baking chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup long-cooking oats, uncooked
  • Optional: powdered sugar

Combine cake mix, 1/2 cup melted butter, pecans and one tablespoon vanilla, mixing well with a fork. Reserve one cup crumbs for streusel topping. Press remaining crumbs into a lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes, until puffy and set. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes.

Beat cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer 30 seconds or until creamy. Add brown sugar, pumpkin, egg and remaining vanilla; beat until blended. Pour filling over baked crust.

Stir white chocolate, remaining melted butter and oats into reserved streusel. Sprinkle over filling. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until edges begin to brown and center is set. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired. Cut into bars. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes two dozen.

Pumpkins Squares

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup oil
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

Mix all ingredients together; pour into a greased jelly-roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool and frost. Refrigerate for one hour before serving. Makes 3-1/2 to four dozen.

Old-Fashioned Soft Pumpkin Cookies

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

Vanilla Glaze:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons milk, approximately
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Optional: colored sugar, candy sprinkles

In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter and sugar until well blended. Beat in pumpkin, egg, one teaspoon vanilla and maple syrup until smooth. Gradually beat in flour mixture.

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 14 to 17 minutes, until edges are firm. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks and cool completely.

For Vanilla Glaze, combine powdered sugar, milk and remaining butter and vanilla; stir until smooth. Drizzle Vanilla Glaze over cookies. Decorate with colored sugar or sprinkles. Makes about three dozen.

Until time, happy cooking.

Community
