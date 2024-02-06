Fall hiking series kicks off

A fall hiking series will kick off Saturday, sponosored by the National Park Service.

Nine events will be hosted across the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at a variety of locations within the region. All activities are free to the public.

The first will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the north end of the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring. This will explore the trails along the Upper Current River with park rangers and volunteers from the Ozark Trail Association, Team River Runner and Backcountry Horsemen. A trail celebration will follow at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bluff Top Pavilion at Echo Bluff State Park.

Trails have always been an important feature of the community, according to organizers. People in local communities are connected by a system of roads, trails and water routes. Trails are also a major attraction for people who visit the area, they say.

Many come to float and paddle on area river trails, the park service reports. Horse enthusiasts travel from great distances to participate in area trail rides. The Ozark Trail passes through the park and local communities. Volunteer groups attract hundreds of people to build and maintain trails.

"Ozark National Scenic Riverways has a variety of great trails for everyone to enjoy," said Dena Matteson, chief of interpretation, planning and partnerships. "Visitors can explore trails independently or can participate in several hiking and trail-building events planned throughout the fall."

Trail Activities

Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day Activities

The NPS will celebrate by working on several trails in the park. Volunteering on National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to spend time outside with family and friends, connect with neighbors and enjoy the benefits that come with the satisfaction of giving back, Matteson said. Meet at the Round Spring Ranger Station at 9 a.m. to work on small trail projects in the park. Bring a lunch and enjoy the day outdoors.

Oct. 19, Ozark Trail Association Mega Trail Building Event at Round Spring

Join the Ozark Trail Association at Round Spring as they finish building the new hiking trail from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park. Meet in the Round Spring campground at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Free camping is available for volunteers participating in the event.