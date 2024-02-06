Fall hiking series kicks off

A fall hiking series will kick off Saturday, sponosored by the National Park Service.
Nine events will be hosted across the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at a variety of locations within the region. All activities are free to the public.
The first will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the north end of the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring. This will explore the trails along the Upper Current River with park rangers and volunteers from the Ozark Trail Association, Team River Runner and Backcountry Horsemen. A trail celebration will follow at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bluff Top Pavilion at Echo Bluff State Park.
Trails have always been an important feature of the community, according to organizers. People in local communities are connected by a system of roads, trails and water routes. Trails are also a major attraction for people who visit the area, they say.
Many come to float and paddle on area river trails, the park service reports. Horse enthusiasts travel from great distances to participate in area trail rides. The Ozark Trail passes through the park and local communities. Volunteer groups attract hundreds of people to build and maintain trails.
"Ozark National Scenic Riverways has a variety of great trails for everyone to enjoy," said Dena Matteson, chief of interpretation, planning and partnerships. "Visitors can explore trails independently or can participate in several hiking and trail-building events planned throughout the fall."
The NPS will celebrate by working on several trails in the park. Volunteering on National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to spend time outside with family and friends, connect with neighbors and enjoy the benefits that come with the satisfaction of giving back, Matteson said. Meet at the Round Spring Ranger Station at 9 a.m. to work on small trail projects in the park. Bring a lunch and enjoy the day outdoors.
Join the Ozark Trail Association at Round Spring as they finish building the new hiking trail from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park. Meet in the Round Spring campground at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Free camping is available for volunteers participating in the event.
John and Susie Nichols built their home in 1910, where Susie lived until her passing in 1959. Today, the park has stabilized the structures to preserve the 60-year history of the Nichols Farm. The group will meet at Cedar Grove at 10 a.m. This hike is 4 miles, round trip.
Meet at 10 a.m. on the pedestrian bridge at Round Spring to hike the Round Spring spur of the Ozark Trail. The group will hike to Capps Hollow and visit with ghosts of former residents of the Shannon County Jail in Old Eminence. This hike will be 6 miles, round trip.
Enjoy spectacular fall colors along the Cave Spring Trail. Meet at Devils Well at 10 a.m. to hike 2.2 miles to Cave Spring. The group will return using the loop trail (2.7 miles) for a total of approximately 5 miles.
The group will meet at the Ozark Trail trailhead located at the end of Shannon County Road 533, south of Owls Bend access, at 10 a.m. Participants can hike 5 miles to Klepzig Mill or continue to Rocky Falls for an 8-mile hike. The Ozark Trail Association will provide a one-way shuttle from Rocky Falls to Owls Bend on Sunday morning. Call the Ranger Station at Round Spring at 573-323-8093 for more information.
Participants will meet at Rocky Falls for a brief flag ceremony at 10 a.m. Pack a lunch and hike 2.5 miles on the Ozark Trail to the top of Stegall Mountain. Following lunch, the group will hike back to Rocky Falls.
Participants are encouraged to spend the afternoon exploring one of the most scenic areas of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and get away from the bustling stampede of Black Friday shopping. Participants will meet at Alley Spring General Store at 1 p.m. and self-shuttle to Prairie Hollow Gorge. Prairie Hollow Gorge is located on State Highway V east of Eminence. Participants are encouraged to bring sturdy hiking shoes, water bottles and be prepared for moderate hiking for approximately 1 mile.
