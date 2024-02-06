Fall going into winter

I woke up a week ago or so, and our house was really cool. The outdoor temp was down to 48, which is pretty cool for Southeast Missouri, where we live. Since we haven't turned on the heat in the house or cranked up the wood stove, it will be cool inside until the sun heats up the house. I don't mind. When I dressed that morning, I put on a white T-shirt which I normally wear all summer, but I also put on a flannel shirt over it. I may have had to lose the flannel shirt later on that day.

I finished mowing our pastures a week ago, so now can take the bush hog off for the last time until spring. I won't need it again until next summer. I may leave the attachments off the tractor right now. We have gotten some huge rainfalls, and our road needs to be graded. I also need to do a little disk work on the hill garden. I may also drag some logs up by the wood splitter to start filling up our wood lean-to. It's easier to drag logs up by the splitter.

We cleaned out one of the high tunnels and planted green beans, cucumbers, chard, zucchini, turnips and tomatoes in it about a month ago. Everything is doing well, and the tomatoes and zucchini are either blooming or are ready to. Hopefully we'll be picking some by the end of October. Up to now, we've left the ends of the tunnel open at night. We'll start shutting them up in the evening, which will raise the temp in them during the night and daytime. It should help the zucchini and tomatoes grow a little quicker.

We're still picking okra, peppers and Roma tomatoes. These are slowing down, but it looks like we will be picking a few veggies up until frost. Roma tomatoes sure make some great salsa, but they're not bad for juice or even whole tomatoes. I think Marge is going to freeze the rest of them. The only thing we might still can is some more pickled okra. We sure enjoy the pickled okra. We try and get it picked when small and tender. Okra gets kind of pulpy if it gets too big. Boy, those okra that are 2 inches long or less are really tender. The last okra Marge pickled I put 1/16 teaspoon of Korean red pepper flakes in each pint jar. I never even warmed up the okra a bit.

Marge has been working on our garlic planting spot. We neglected it, so some weeds kind of took over. I need to bring the tiller down and till up the soil. One can really plant the garlic at any time. We always try to pick the largest garlic bulbs and plant them for next year. We break apart the bulbs and plant the cloves about 2 inches deep, no closer than say 6 to 8 inches apart. Once planted, one can put 6 to 8 inches of loose straw on top. The garlic will poke right up through the straw. If you buy some garlic in the store to plant make sure there are some dried up roots on the bottom side. If the root end is bare and kind of caved in, I wouldn't buy it to plant or even to eat. A lot of the garlic in our grocery stores is from China.