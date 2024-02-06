Fall gardening

Hard to believe it's already August. We picked our first tomatoes the end of May, so some of our plants have been producing for two full months. So have our zucchini and cucumber plants. We really hate to spray a lot of chemicals on our tomatoes, zucchini and cucumbers, so the bugs have been having a time feasting on the plants. Most of our zucchini and cucumber plants that have been producing for two months have come close to dying, so Marge pulled all the cucumber plants out of one of our high tunnels. When we planted the cucumbers, there were close to 50 along both sides. They have produced a lot of 11- to 13-inch English style cucumbers.

About three weeks ago I planted probably 80 cucumber seeds, and they are ready to transplant. By planting the seeds into small seed trays, the cucumbers are at least three weeks ahead of where they would have been if we'd have been planting just seeds right now. This is a benefit to growing plants indoors and transplanting. But I think the greatest benefit is it gives the cucumber plant just over two weeks of not being bothered by bugs. Both are benefits.

We plant the cucumber plants about 18 inches apart. We try to be careful not to plant the new transplants any deeper than they were in the seed trays. We also try to plant them in the late afternoon so as to avoid the hottest part of the day. One thing that will help is we put a shade cloth on this high tunnel that blocks 30% of the sun's rays. It almost feels like when a cloud blocks the sun.

Marge helped me clean off our hill garden where we'd had our zucchini. Once it was cleaned off, I planted a good number of new yellow and dark green zucchini plants. I probably planted 40 or so zucchini, and I think we have lost a couple. It seems like we probably lose between 5 and 25% of our transplants. The heat is probably the major factor. We try to water them a little every day or two after we plant them. The plants need some water but not too much.

I've dabbled in the past at taking cuttings off of tomato plants and using them to start new tomato plants. I was reading an article that recommended using the sucker stems which grow in the intersection of the main stem and each leaf stem. So the other day I got 60 3-inch planting pots ready for cuttings. I mixed some seed starter and potting soil and filled the pots before watering them in so they are ready for the cuttings. My plans are to cut the cuttings with as few leaves as possible and then plant them into the seed pots as deep as I can. I figure about the only thing I can lose on the deal is some time.

One reason I want to try starting new plants from cuttings is it seems like about this time of the year the old tomato plants start growing right at the top and they seem to be more disease free. So my thinking is to take the suckers off the plants and start some new ones. Kind of curious as to how they will do, but also anxious and hope they work out. We'll see.

Using a cutting will knock, say, two to three weeks off the time required to grow tomatoes from seed to fruiting. I'm trying some Stupice cuttings for sure. Stupice takes an average of 52 days from seed to fruit, so if I can knock off a couple weeks, that would give me about 40 days to having a plant produce new tomatoes. Kind of excited to try it.