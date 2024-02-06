'Fall' for these recipes

By Susan McClanahan

Fall is definitely in the air with cool breezes and changing leaf colors. Nearly everyone loves the change of the seasons to fall from the long hot, dry summer. Along with the season change comes the change to fall type recipes. I think these recipes use apples, warm spices, root vegetables, squash and meats that pair well with these ingredients.

For today, I've called upon "Midwest Living" magazine food and recipe archives to look for recipes that will serve us well in this new season of fall. I hope you have the chance to give them all a try.

Slow-Cooker Bratwurst and Sauerkraut Soup

Celebrate Oktoberfest (or any fall weekend) with this homey slow-cooker soup. Potatoes, onion, sauerkraut and brats pack in the German flavor.

1 pound uncooked bratwurst, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1 pound tiny new red potatoes, cut into quarters

2 small onions, cut into 1/4-inch wedges or coarsely chopped

1 cup sliced celery

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 bay leaves

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can Bavarian-style sauerkraut

2 (14-1/2 ounce) cans lower-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

Sour cream, optional

In a large skillet, cook bratwurst slices over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until browned on all sides, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet and set aside.

In a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, combine potatoes, onions, celery, garlic and bay leaves. Top with browned bratwurst and sauerkraut.

In a large bowl, whisk together broth, mustard, vinegar, paprika, fennel seeds and caraway seeds. Pour into cooker.

Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours. Discard the bay leaves.

If desired, top each serving with sour cream.

Cider Braised Chicken, Apples and Brussels Sprouts

This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.

4 slices bacon, chopped

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3-1/2 pounds total)

2 medium tart red apples, cored and cut into wedges

1 (12 ounce) bottle hard cider

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved if large (2 cups)

In a very large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; remove from pan, reserving drippings in skillet. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook 10 minutes or until browned, turning once; remove from skillet. Add apples to the skillet and cook 4 minutes or until browned on both sides; remove from skillet. Drain and discard drippings from skillet.

Add cider, thyme, mustard, and salt to skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Add apples and cook, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes more or until chicken is done; at least 175 degrees.

To serve, divide chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, and apples among shallow bowls or plates. Spoon cider mixture over top. Sprinkle each serving with bacon.

Autumn Beef Stew

This recipes is a wine-rich beef stew with bacon drippings, with generous chunks of carrot, potato and butternut squash.

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 pounds boneless beef chuck, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks

2 strips bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch strips

Canola oil

2 medium onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

2 tablespoons tomato paste

5 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups less-sodium beef broth

1-1/2 cups dry red wine

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon snipped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 pound potatoes, cut into 2-inch chunks

1 pound butternut squash; peeled, seeded and cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks

4 carrots, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 ribs celery, sliced into 1/2-inch thick

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

In a large plastic bag, combine flour, salt and pepper. Add beef; shake to coat evenly. In a Dutch oven or large heavy pot, cook and stir bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels with a slotted spoon. Add enough oil to bacon drippings to equal 2 tablespoons. Add half the beef to pot, shaking off any excess flour. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove beef with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining beef.

If pot is dry, add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add onions; cook and stir for about 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste. Return beef, bacon and any remaining flour to pot. Stir to combine. Add chicken and beef broth, wine, bay leaves, thyme and paprika. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1-1/2 hours or until meat is tender, stirring occasionally.

Add potatoes, squash, carrots and celery. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove lid and simmer about 15 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and liquid is desired consistency. Remove bay leaves. Stir in parsley.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Fall Vegetables

One oven temp, so much goodness: Bratwursts sizzle and crisp, fingerling potatoes become burnished golden nuggets, and cabbage turns nutty and sweet. A final drizzle of browned butter and fried sage leaves ties this all together.

1/4 cup olive oil

1 small green cabbage (1-1/2 to 1-3/4-pound), cut in 8 wedges through core

1-1/4 pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

6 unpeeled garlic cloves, lightly crushed

4 fresh sage sprigs

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 uncooked bratwurst

1/4 cup butter

20 small sage leaves

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, toss cabbage in oil. Lay wedges on their sides on a foil-lined baking sheet after letting excess oil drip back into bowl. Toss potatoes in remaining oil. Place potatoes cut sides down on a second foil-lined baking sheet after letting excess oil drip back into bowl. Nestle 3 garlic cloves and 2 sage sprigs in each pan and season with salt and pepper. Cover pans tightly with foil; roast for 20 minutes.

Remove foil from pans. Lightly prick the bratwurst and toss in remaining oil; add to pan with cabbage. Switch pans to opposite oven racks, and continue roasting 15 minutes. Turn cabbage, potatoes and bratwurst; continue roasting until everything is tender, golden and cooked through (bratwurst should reach 160 degrees), about 5 minutes more. Transfer everything to a large platter.

In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat until foam just subsides. Add sage leaves; cook until butter is brown and nutty and sage is crisp, 30 to 60 seconds. Spoon mixture over all.

Pork Roast with Apple Walnut Salsa

Who knew a pork shoulder seasoned with just salt and pepper could be so scrumptious? The recipe comes chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe. The salsa recipe makes a very generous amount of the apple salsa, about 4 cups. It will keep fine for a day or so in the refrigerator to eat with leftovers, or just halve the recipe if you don't think you'll use it all. Any leftover pork makes a delicious sandwich.

1 (5 to 7 pound) bone-in pork shoulder roast

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Apple-Walnut Salsa:

4 red and/or green tart eating apples, cored and finely chopped

1 cup walnuts, toasted and finely chopped

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro (1/2 bunch)

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, finely chopped and seeded if desired

2 tablespoons honey or pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon sunflower or other mild-flavored oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat generously with salt and pepper (don't be shy, as this is the meat's only seasoning). In a very large cast-iron skillet, brown roast about 5 minutes on each side in hot oil over medium-high heat. Drain.

Transfer roast to a rack in a roasting pan. Roast for 4 to 5 hours or until meat is very tender (195 degrees ). Remove from oven and let stand 20 to 30 minutes before slicing.

While meat roasts, prepare the salsa: In a medium bowl, combine the apples, walnuts, cilantro, red onion, lemon juice, jalapeno, honey, sunflower oil and garlic. Chill, covered, until serving time. Serve with roasted, sliced pork.

Notes: You can cut up the apples, jalapeno, walnuts, and onion, and finely chop using a food processor, if desired.

Cheesy Bratwurst Casserole

This super-simple supper, just six ingredients, may become your fall-family-favorite.

6 fully cooked Polish sausage or bratwurst, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 medium potatoes, cooked, peeled, and cubed (1-1/4 pounds)

1 (16 ounce) package frozen cut green beans, thawed and drained

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup chopped onion

In a 3-quart casserole, stir together the sausage, potatoes, green beans, soup, cheddar cheese and onion.

Bake, covered, in a 350 degrees oven for about 45 minutes or until heated through.

Harvest Chipotle Chili

3 medium orange sweet peppers, halved and seeded

2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, from can

2 cloves garlic

1-1/2 pounds ground pork, ground beef or uncooked ground turkey or chicken

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 pound sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (15 ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can hominy or 1 (15.5-ounce) can butter beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can chunky chili-style tomatoes or stewed tomatoes, undrained

1 (12 ounce) can beer or 1 (14.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 medium Granny Smith or tart red apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Spicy Chipotle Seasoned Nuts (recipe follows) or 1/2 cup coarsely chopped dry-roasted cashews

In a food processor, cover and process sweet peppers, chipotle peppers and garlic with on/off turns until finely chopped. Set aside.

In an 8-quart Dutch oven, cook ground pork and onion over medium-high heat until meat is brown and onion is tender, breaking up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat. Add pepper-garlic mixture; cook and stir for 5 minutes.

Stir in the sweet potato, pinto beans, drained hominy, undrained tomatoes, beer, chicken broth, apples and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until sweet potato is tender.

Top each serving with some of the Spicy Chipotle Seasoned Nuts. Makes 8 servings.