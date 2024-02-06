'Fall' for these recipes

By Susan McClanahan
Fall is definitely in the air with cool breezes and changing leaf colors. Nearly everyone loves the change of the seasons to fall from the long hot, dry summer. Along with the season change comes the change to fall type recipes. I think these recipes use apples, warm spices, root vegetables, squash and meats that pair well with these ingredients.
For today, I've called upon "Midwest Living" magazine food and recipe archives to look for recipes that will serve us well in this new season of fall. I hope you have the chance to give them all a try.
Celebrate Oktoberfest (or any fall weekend) with this homey slow-cooker soup. Potatoes, onion, sauerkraut and brats pack in the German flavor.
In a large skillet, cook bratwurst slices over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until browned on all sides, stirring frequently. Remove from skillet and set aside.
In a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker, combine potatoes, onions, celery, garlic and bay leaves. Top with browned bratwurst and sauerkraut.
In a large bowl, whisk together broth, mustard, vinegar, paprika, fennel seeds and caraway seeds. Pour into cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours. Discard the bay leaves.
If desired, top each serving with sour cream.
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
In a very large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; remove from pan, reserving drippings in skillet. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook 10 minutes or until browned, turning once; remove from skillet. Add apples to the skillet and cook 4 minutes or until browned on both sides; remove from skillet. Drain and discard drippings from skillet.
Add cider, thyme, mustard, and salt to skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Add apples and cook, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes more or until chicken is done; at least 175 degrees.
To serve, divide chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, and apples among shallow bowls or plates. Spoon cider mixture over top. Sprinkle each serving with bacon.
This recipes is a wine-rich beef stew with bacon drippings, with generous chunks of carrot, potato and butternut squash.
In a large plastic bag, combine flour, salt and pepper. Add beef; shake to coat evenly. In a Dutch oven or large heavy pot, cook and stir bacon over medium-high heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels with a slotted spoon. Add enough oil to bacon drippings to equal 2 tablespoons. Add half the beef to pot, shaking off any excess flour. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove beef with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining beef.
If pot is dry, add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add onions; cook and stir for about 4 minutes or until starting to brown. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste. Return beef, bacon and any remaining flour to pot. Stir to combine. Add chicken and beef broth, wine, bay leaves, thyme and paprika. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1-1/2 hours or until meat is tender, stirring occasionally.
Add potatoes, squash, carrots and celery. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove lid and simmer about 15 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and liquid is desired consistency. Remove bay leaves. Stir in parsley.
One oven temp, so much goodness: Bratwursts sizzle and crisp, fingerling potatoes become burnished golden nuggets, and cabbage turns nutty and sweet. A final drizzle of browned butter and fried sage leaves ties this all together.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, toss cabbage in oil. Lay wedges on their sides on a foil-lined baking sheet after letting excess oil drip back into bowl. Toss potatoes in remaining oil. Place potatoes cut sides down on a second foil-lined baking sheet after letting excess oil drip back into bowl. Nestle 3 garlic cloves and 2 sage sprigs in each pan and season with salt and pepper. Cover pans tightly with foil; roast for 20 minutes.
Remove foil from pans. Lightly prick the bratwurst and toss in remaining oil; add to pan with cabbage. Switch pans to opposite oven racks, and continue roasting 15 minutes. Turn cabbage, potatoes and bratwurst; continue roasting until everything is tender, golden and cooked through (bratwurst should reach 160 degrees), about 5 minutes more. Transfer everything to a large platter.
In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat until foam just subsides. Add sage leaves; cook until butter is brown and nutty and sage is crisp, 30 to 60 seconds. Spoon mixture over all.
Who knew a pork shoulder seasoned with just salt and pepper could be so scrumptious? The recipe comes chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe. The salsa recipe makes a very generous amount of the apple salsa, about 4 cups. It will keep fine for a day or so in the refrigerator to eat with leftovers, or just halve the recipe if you don't think you'll use it all. Any leftover pork makes a delicious sandwich.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat generously with salt and pepper (don't be shy, as this is the meat's only seasoning). In a very large cast-iron skillet, brown roast about 5 minutes on each side in hot oil over medium-high heat. Drain.
Transfer roast to a rack in a roasting pan. Roast for 4 to 5 hours or until meat is very tender (195 degrees ). Remove from oven and let stand 20 to 30 minutes before slicing.
While meat roasts, prepare the salsa: In a medium bowl, combine the apples, walnuts, cilantro, red onion, lemon juice, jalapeno, honey, sunflower oil and garlic. Chill, covered, until serving time. Serve with roasted, sliced pork.
Notes: You can cut up the apples, jalapeno, walnuts, and onion, and finely chop using a food processor, if desired.
This super-simple supper, just six ingredients, may become your fall-family-favorite.
In a 3-quart casserole, stir together the sausage, potatoes, green beans, soup, cheddar cheese and onion.
Bake, covered, in a 350 degrees oven for about 45 minutes or until heated through.
In a food processor, cover and process sweet peppers, chipotle peppers and garlic with on/off turns until finely chopped. Set aside.
In an 8-quart Dutch oven, cook ground pork and onion over medium-high heat until meat is brown and onion is tender, breaking up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat. Add pepper-garlic mixture; cook and stir for 5 minutes.
Stir in the sweet potato, pinto beans, drained hominy, undrained tomatoes, beer, chicken broth, apples and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until sweet potato is tender.
Top each serving with some of the Spicy Chipotle Seasoned Nuts. Makes 8 servings.
Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil; lightly coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In a small saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons butter, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon water, 1 teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper or chili powder, 1 teaspoon snipped fresh rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon celery salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Cook and stir over low heat until the butter is melted. Simmer over very low heat for 2 minutes to combine flavors. Stir in 1-1/2 cups dry-roasted cashews, unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas) and/or peanuts. Spread nut mixture in an even layer in the prepared pan. Bake in a 325 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring twice. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon kosher, sea salt or coarse salt over warm nuts, stirring to coat. Remove foil with nuts from pan; set aside to cool. Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 2 weeks. (This makes a great snack double the recipe and keep half for the chili.) Makes 1-1/2 cups.
Lightly grease a shallow baking pan. Sprinkle the roasting rub onto all of the surfaces of the chicken; rub in with fingers. Place chicken, skin side up, in prepared baking pan. Roast, uncovered, in a 425 degree oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, 170 degrees.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook onions, covered, in hot butter over medium-low heat about 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; add brown sugar. Cook and stir over medium-high heat about 5 minutes more or until onions are golden. Add apple, pear, cranberries, garlic, rosemary and pepper to skillet. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes, stirring twice. Stir in cranberry juice and dry sherry. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 to 4 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half.
To serve, transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Spoon onion mixture over chicken. If you like, serve with steamed green beans.
Peel squash. Halve lengthwise. Remove seeds and discard. Cut squash into 3/4-inch pieces. In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine squash, onion, celery, lentils and wild rice. Stir in broth, onion soup, water, thyme and pepper.
Cover slow cooker; cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Just before serving, stir parsley and, if you like, dry sherry into mixture in slow cooker. Makes 6 main-dish servings.
Notes: For Easy Cleanup, line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Inspired by traditional Mexican mole, this hearty vegetarian chili includes a touch of chocolate to add depth. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce give a rich smokiness to this fall recipe.
For tortilla strips: Cut tortilla halves crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide strips. In a large heavy saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the tortilla strips, one-third at a time, and cook for 45 to 60 seconds or until crisp and lightly browned. Using a slotted spoon, remove the tortilla strips from the hot oil. Drain well on paper towels. Set strips aside.
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped peppers, onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender. Stir in pinto beans, black beans, undrained tomatoes, water, tomato sauce, chocolate pieces, chili powder, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, oregano and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Store reserved chili, covered, in the refrigerator for up to three days.
To serve, ladle remaining chili into soup bowls. Top each serving with tortilla strips. Serve with lime wedges.
This hearty recipe is perfect as the weather cools and you're starting to crave cozier foods. Use fresh veggies from your garden if you can, but store-bought produce works fine too.
In a very large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, red onion and garlic. Cook, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are almost tender, stirring occasionally.
Add beans, broth, pasta and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 7 to 10 minutes more or until vegetables and pasta are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper; serve topped with basil and Parmesan cheese.
Variation: if you don't like eggplant, increase the other vegetables or substitute an equal volume of chopped or sliced mushrooms.
Chicken, chopped vegetables and canned beans make a warm and comforting chili. 2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil
Assorted toppings, such as snipped fresh cilantro or parsley, sour cream, corn chips, lime wedges, shredded cheddar and/or Monterey Jack cheese, finely chopped red onion, sliced green onions and/or bottled green salsa.
In a 5- or 6-quart Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add half of the chicken pieces; cook and stir for 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove with a slotted spoon. Repeat with remaining chicken.
To the Dutch oven, add onion, celery, sweet pepper, banana peppers and garlic. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes or until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in cumin, chili powder, oregano, crushed red pepper and salt. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Return chicken to the Dutch oven.
Add tomato puree and undrained tomatoes to Dutch oven; stir to combine. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the drained black and pinto beans. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes more. Season to taste.
To serve, ladle into soup bowls and sprinkle with assorted toppings. Makes 6 servings.
If you prefer, substitute 3-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey for the 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves or thighs.
Variation: Chipotle Chicken Chili: Prepare as above, except stir 1 to 2 finely chopped chipotle chili peppers in adobo sauce and 1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle chili peppers into the Dutch oven along with tomato puree and undrained tomatoes. Continue as directed. Makes 6 servings
Slow Cooker Chicken Chili: Prepare and brown chicken and vegetables as above. In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker, layer the chicken, vegetable mixture, tomato puree, undrained tomatoes and drained beans. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. Makes 6 servings.
This slow cooked stew recipe is similar to a Southwestern white chili. The refrigerated Alfredo sauce gives it a creamy texture.
Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle chicken with cumin and pepper. In a large skillet, cook chicken, half at a time, in hot oil over medium heat until brown. Place chicken in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. For easy clean-up use disposable slow cooker liner. Stir in Alfredo sauce, beans, broth, onion, chili peppers, and garlic.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. If desired, sprinkle each serving with cheese and parsley. Makes 8 servings.
This light soup makes a great starter course or full meal when paired with a salad. If you don't have leftover chicken around, swap in a rotisserie chicken or leftover turkey.
In 5- to 6-quart slow cooker, combine cooked chicken, mushrooms, carrot, celery, cream of chicken soup, rice mix and the contents of the rice seasoning packet. Gradually stir in chicken broth and the water.
Cover slow cooker; cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. Garnish with celery leaves, if you like.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
