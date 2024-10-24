I had it on very good authority that Tuesdays in Perryville, Missouri, were special for one reason: homemade chicken and dumplings at Incredible Edibles. Fall and the cooler weather had made this the perfect time to test that theory. The leaves were showing their color and falling in buckets across the road. The time had changed, and the world seemed to be moving slower and breathing a sigh of relief. I adore fall.

When I stepped into Incredible Edibles, I was struck by the attention to detail I encountered. What appeared to be live edge cedar slabs were everywhere, whimsical and in their natural asymmetrical forms, lining a beam in the ceiling, framing doors and serving as an edging around the counter. White walls balanced the intricate wood and allowed it to take center stage. Rustic wood covered the trash bin, disguising it and making it look like a potato bin in Grandma's kitchen. The implicit invitation immediately fed my soul with a cozy comfort that was a precursor of what was to come.

True to my source's word, Chicken and Dumplings were on the menu, along with something called a Rueben Brat. Two things I like very much mashed into one, a definite must try. I ordered at the register, grabbed a bag of homemade peanut brittle, paid and sat down by the window. Horizontal beams of light were falling across me through the blinds, and I just felt at peace with the world.

Until I realized how hungry I was, so I broke into the peanut brittle while I waited. I didn't have to wait long, but I did have to try the brittle for this article anyway, soooo .... just one little piece. Crunchy, buttery, full of deep caramel overtones, the vehicle for the star -- nuts -- was delicious. It was crunchy until I continued to chew, and then it developed a hard stickiness that I enjoyed. The next bite got a skin-on peanut, and the flavor exploded with salt and rich nuttiness. Although I don't eat it often, I enjoy a good peanut brittle. Nothing can compare to homemade, and this brittle was worth the drive.