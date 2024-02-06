Garden cleanup, lawn mowing and falling leaves all provide materials that make autumn a good time of year for composting.

No need for exotic ingredients, fancy equipment or a degree in soil microbiology to put together a pile that yields quality compost and is not unpleasantly aromatic.

Housing for your compost 'pet'

You might look upon your compost pile as a pet, a conglomeration of millions of beneficial fungi, bacteria and other soil microorganisms. The pet benefits from the right housing.

So one item that can greatly improve your compost-making is some sort of enclosure -- a compost bin. A bin can fend off raccoons and stray dogs, as well as retain moisture and heat generated by the hard-working compost microorganisms. The latter is especially important as outdoor temperatures cool.

And if nothing more, a compost bin keeps a compost pile from looking like a garbage pile.

Whether you purchase a bin or make one yourself, 9 cubic feet is the minimum size for a critical mass to generate and maintain heat. My homemade "state of the art" compost bin was originally constructed from 1-by-12-inch wooden boards, 5 feet long and notched near their ends so that they could be stacked together like Lincoln Logs.

Nowadays, I use 1-by-6-inch "manufactured wood" (such as Moistureshield, Azek or Correctdeck), which should last many, many years. The boards are about 4 feet long and, as before, have notches cut into them so they can stack.

A bin is a minimum requirement for good compost; compost mavens will set up two or more bins. This allows ingredients in one bin to age and mellow while materials are being added to a second bin.